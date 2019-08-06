Xperi : Investor Presentation Q2 2019

Log in
08/06/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Investor Presentation

Q2 2019

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected, particularly with respect to the Company's strategic vision, addressable market opportunities, growth strategy, licensing opportunities, initiatives, and the Company's financial results, guidance and outlook. Material factors that may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans or operations relating to the businesses of the Company; market or industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement, or other factors that might affect the Company's ability to protect or realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation, delays, setbacks or losses relating to the Company's intellectual property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or limitation of key patents; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs; the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductors and products utilizing our audio and imaging technologies; failure by the industry to use technologies covered by the Company's patents; the expiration of the Company's patents; the Company's ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions of businesses; the risk of loss of, or decreases in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of the Company's businesses; failure of the Company's products to achieve technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully commercialize the Company's products; changes in demand for the products of the Company's customers; limited opportunities to license technologies due to high concentration in applicable markets for such technologies; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for the Company's technologies; and other developments in the markets that the Company operates, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk Factors included in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

2© 2019 Xperi

Xperi Today

Diversified Business

Delivering a Broad Suite of Technologies…

Audio Technology

Solutions

IP and

ProductSemiconductor

Licensing Solutions

Imaging and Computer

Vision Solutions

Automotive Audio, Data,

and Digital Radio

Broadcast Solutions

Semiconductor and

Interconnect Packaging

Technology & Solutions

Intellectual Property

Licensing

4© 2019 Xperi

Diversified Business

… to the World's Biggest Brands Across the CE Space

Automotive

Mobile

Home

FaceSafe

Semiconductor

5© 2019 Xperi

Attractive Licensing Model

Strong Cash Flow with Effective Capital Allocation

Investments

Debt Repayment

• R&D

• $100M reduction to

• Strategic Investments/

outstanding debt

Acquisitions

$447M Billings

Return to Shareholders

Dividends

• Paid $39M dividends

Stock Buybacks

• $41M buybacks

$135M OCF

Low Cap Ex and Cash Tax

  • Cap Ex of approximately $3M
  • Cash taxes of $24M

2018A

6© 2019 Xperi

Expansive Footprint

All Major IC Providers and OEMs Under Contract

Solutions are Deployed on all Major ICs

$

Product and Technology Licensing to all Major CE OEMs

$

7© 2019 Xperi

Broad Technology Portfolio

Delivering Best-in-Class Solutions Supported by IP

Select Product Licensing Solutions

Diversified Patent Assets

Automotive

Mobile

ICM

Audio

25%

FaceSafe

Packaging

51%

Home

6,000

23%Imaging

Semiconductor & IP Licensing Solutions*

DRAM / NAND

Patents

DBI / DBI Ultra

Image Sensors

ZiBondDBI

MEMS / RF

ZiBondDBI

5,000

1%

Machine Learning

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

00

Chart represents patent assets

*Semiconductor & IP Licensing Solutions are incorporated in various ICs sold into the automotive, mobile and home markets

8© 2019 Xperi

Where Xperi is Heading…

Strategic Vision

Smarter Technology…

Intelligent

Integrated Immersive

On the Edge

…Enabling Extraordinary Experiences

10© 2019 Xperi

Where You Will Find Xperi

Smart Home/IoT

Advanced Security

Image Identification

Rear Seat

Advanced Audio

Intelligent Speakers

Entertainment

Personalization

Advanced

Imaging &

Audio Solutions

Advanced

Smart

Home Theater

Personalization

Connected Radio

Appliances

Future Cockpit

Data

Sound

Analytics

Connectivity

Advanced

Advanced Audio/Image

Detection and Car

In-Cabin Monitoring

Security Solutions

Solutions

11© 2019 Xperi

Product Licensing

Large Product Licensing Opportunities

Growth Strategy: Increased Penetration Through Innovation

Automotive

Auto-head units

Broadcast infrastructure

In-Cabin

Monitoring technology

TAM

~120M

units

Mobile

Home

Smartphones

TVs

Tablets

Blu-ray players

PCs

AVRs

Gaming headsets

Soundbars

Drones

Wireless speakers

Activity cameras

Game consoles

AR/VR

Set-top-boxes

TAM

TAM

~2.0B

~850M

units

units

*TAM: Total addressable market

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data

13© 2019 Xperi

Automotive

Auto-Head Units, In-Cabin Monitoring Solutions

Current Platform

Global automotive ecosystem driven by

~30M Units

partnerships with all major IC, Tier 1,

Annually

OEMs and Broadcasters

Key Initiatives

ICM

Increase HD

Deploy

Deliver In-Cabin

Radio

Connected

Monitoring

Penetration

Radio Globally

Solutions

52%

1stcommercial

Leverage

launch

penetration,

infotainment

scheduled

target ~65%

footprint

for 2020

Vision

Deliver connected solutions that revolutionize the in-cabin

automotive experience

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data

Recent Highlights

  • The 2020 Lincoln Corsair launched with HD Radio at the New York International Auto Show
  • Won two Best of Show Awards at Radio World and NAB, for HD Radio and Connected Radio, respectively
  • In addition to Denso, engaged with several othertier-one infotainment suppliers to address a broader market and set of needs for in-cabin monitoring of the driver and other occupants in the car
  • Launched DTS audio decoding in Infinity autos in Asia, extending our deployment of our DTS audio solutions in this market

14© 2019 Xperi

Mobile

Phones, Tablets, PCs, Accessories, Drones, Activity Cameras, AR/VR

Current Platform

Global leader in advanced audio and image processing - partnered with all major ICs & 5 of top 10 Mobile OEMs

~290M Units

Annually

Recent Highlights

ASUS's new high-end smartphone, the

ZenFone 6 and LG's Gram PC launched

with DTS:X Ultra

Logitech announced new headsets, the G

Key Initiatives

Facial

AR/VR

Recognition

Glasses

Next-Gen Audio,

Promote IrisXR

Promote

Imaging

FaceSafe

and Gaze

penetration

Tracking

Drive 3D

Expand

Continue to

imaging and

smartphone and

partner with key

DTS:X Ultra

PC platform

mobile and

solutions

wins

AR/VR players

Pro and Pro X, which offer its newest

technology Blue Vo!ce with DTS audio

enhancements

• ASUS announced its second Republic of

Gamers smartphone with DTS:X Ultra and

pre-orders for China alone exceeded 2

million units in less than 24 hours

Vision

Deliver integrated, intelligent, immersive, edge-based imaging and

audio solutions for all mobile devices

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data

15© 2019 Xperi

Home

TVs, Wireless Speakers, Soundbars, Consoles, Blu-ray, etc.

Current Platform

Global home ecosystem, driven by relationships with all major ICs, OEMs and content providers

Key Initiatives

~200M Units

Annually

Smart CE

Devices

Recent Highlights

• Increased penetration of DTS:X, DTS:X

Pro, Virtual:X and our newest solution

Stereo Plus

• IMAX Enhanced Program expansion:

-Announced 12 consumer electronics

device brands now supporting IMAX

Enhanced program

Deliver DTS:X and Virtual: X

Increase penetration from soundbars to AVRs & TVs

Leverage Sight/ Sound Combo

Drive program expansion across TVs and soundbars

Infuse Machine Learning

Build intelligence and personalization in devices

-Sony announced pricing and availability

for its new flagship MASTER Series

TVs, along with other new LCD and

OLED TV models

Vision

Transform home entertainment through integrated, intelligent,

audio, imaging and wireless solutions

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data

16© 2019 Xperi

IP Licensing and Semiconductor Solutions

IP Licensing and Semiconductor Solutions

DRAM, NAND, RF, MEMS, Sensors, Other Semiconductor Opportunities

Current Platform

Foundational semiconductor patents & technology, extensive track record of successful licensing and enforcement

Key Initiatives

~$450B Annual

Market

Recent Highlights

Expanded new IP license opportunity

pipeline

Received very positive reception to the

launch of DBI Ultra technology which

extends the foundational wafer-to-wafer

hybrid bonding platform to applications

requiring die-to-wafer stacking like DRAM

ZiBond

DBI /

DBI Ultra

Transition Away

Relicense

Tech Transfer to

from OSATs

Memory Co's

Key Players

NVIDIA litigation

Settlement

Engagements

filed, progress

reached with

in Memory,

with multiple

Samsung

Sensors and

pipeline

December 2018

RF markets

opportunities

and High Bandwidth Memory

• Invensas successfully completed an

evaluation with a key memory customer

Vision

Maintain strong IP licensing cash flow to fuel growth in product and technology business by delivering 3D interconnect solutions that enable the industry to scale beyond Moore's Law

Source: Gartner 2018

18© 2019 Xperi

Summary

Second Quarter Actuals

Q2 2019 Actuals

GAAP

Non-GAAP*

Billings**

$92.3M

$92.3M

Operating Expense

$83.4M

$50.9M

Interest Expense**

$6.2M

$6.2M

Other Income

$4.8M

$0.9M

Cash Tax (net of refunds)

$0.9M

$0.9M

Diluted Shares Outstanding

49.3M

52.1M

*Non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the appendix of this deck **Measures are the same for both the GAAP and Non-GAAP presentation

20© 2019 Xperi

2019 Outlook

FY 2019 GAAP

Revised Outlook

Prior Outlook

Billings 1

$395M to 415M

$395M to 415M

Operating Expense 2

$344M to 358M

$357M to 372M

Interest Expense 1

~$24M

~$26M

Other Income 2

~$10.0M

~$8.7M

Cash Tax (net of refunds) 1

$16.5M to 20.5M

$18.5M to 22.5M

Diluted Shares Outstanding

50.0M

50.0M

Operating Cash Flow 1

$135M to 155M

$120M to 140M

FY 2019 Non-GAAP

Revised Outlook

Prior Outlook

Billings 1

$395M to 415M

$395M to 415M

Operating Expense 2

$213M to 227M

$225M to 240M

Interest Expense 1

~$24M

~$26M

Other Income 2

~$3.5M

~$1.5M

Cash Tax (net of refunds) 1

$16.5M to 20.5M

$18.5M to 22.5M

Diluted Shares Outstanding

52.0M

52.0M

Operating Cash Flow 1

$135M to 155M

$120M to 140M

  1. Measures are the same for both the GAAP andNon-GAAP presentation.
  2. See tables for reconciliations.

2019 outlook assumes amortization of $100M, SBC of $31M

21© 2019 Xperi

2019 Operating Expense Outlook Details

GAAP

SBC

Non-GAAP Outlook

Cost of Revenue

$8M - $13M

----

$8M

- $13M

R&D

$110.5M - $113.5M

$13.5M

$97M

- $100M

SG&A

$118.5M - $121.5M

$17.5M

$101M - $104M

Litigation

$7M - $10M

----

$7M

- $10M

22© 2019 Xperi

Investment Highlights

Attractive Licensing Model

High margins, strong cash generation, foundation for growth in mobile, automotive and semiconductor markets

Billings Visibility

Solid visibility through stable ecosystems, broad customer relationships and multi-year licenses

Diversified Business

IC packaging and interconnect, audio, imaging, connected radio technologies

Broad Technology Portfolio

Serving broad end markets and diverse customer base

Expansive Footprint

Solutions licensed in more than 5 billion consumer electronic devices and 100 billion chips worldwide

Innovative Talent

~700 employees, ~400 engineers, with history of developing transformational technology

Globally Recognized Brands

A group of internationally recognized and respected ingredient brands

Proven IP

Proven, robust patent portfolio with approximately 5,500 patent assets

23© 2019 Xperi

Appendix

© 2019 Xperi

24

Operating Cash Flow Trend

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Operating Cash Flow

$34.6M

$29.4M

$66.5M

$13.8M

$55.1M

25© 2019 Xperi

Historical Billings by Market

Billings by Market

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Automotive

$20.8M

$23.5M

$19.9M

$21.6M

$22.2M

Home

$19.2M

$22.0M

$22.9M

$26.7M

$19.4M

Mobile

$9.5M

$8.4M

$10.5M

$6.9M

$6.9M

Audit Recoveries / Other

$1.5M

$0.6M

$1.0M

$5.7M

$0.4M

Total Product Licensing

$51.0M

$54.5M

$54.3M

$60.9M

$48.9M

Total Semi/IP Licensing

$49.7M

$46.1M

$87.4M

$43.4M

$43.4M

Total Billings

$100.7M

$100.6M

$141.8M

$104.3M

$92.3M

26© 2019 Xperi

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, acquired in-process research and development, all forms of stock-based compensation, interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606, unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities, restructuring and other related exit costs. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company's ongoing business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

27© 2019 Xperi

Reconciliation Tables

XPERI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

GAAP operating expenses

2019

2018

$

83,431

$

91,560

Adjustments to non-GAAP operating expenses:

Stock-based compensation --R&D

(3,146)

(3,344)

Stock-based compensation --SG&A

(4,075)

(3,875)

Amortization expense

(25,314)

(27,199)

Acquisition & related expense--R&D

-

(18)

Acquisition & related expense--SG&A

-

(1,013)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

50,896

$

56,111

XPERI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

GAAP other income

$

4,806

$

2,229

Adjustments to non-GAAP other income:

Interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606

(1,854)

(2,148)

Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities

(2,032)

-

Non-GAAP other income

$

920

$

81

28© 2019 Xperi

Components of GAAP and Non-GAAP OpEx

XPERI CORPORATION

FINANCIAL INFORMATION SCHEDULE

COMPONENTS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

GAAP operating expense - components

2019

2018

Cost of revenue

$

2,529

$

2,080

Research, development and other related costs

25,704

25,170

Selling, general and administrative

28,653

30,476

Amortization expense

25,314

27,199

Litigation expense

1,231

6,635

Total operating expenses

$

83,431

$

91,560

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Non-GAAP operating expense - components

2019

2018

Cost of revenue

$

2,529

$

2,080

Research, development and other related costs

22,558

21,808

Selling, general and administrative

24,578

25,588

Litigation expense

1,231

6,635

Total operating expenses

$

50,896

$

56,111

29© 2019 Xperi

Reconciliation Tables

XPERI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE

(in millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

Low

High

Low

High

GAAP expense

$

84.2

$

87.2

$

344.0

$

358.0

Stock-basedcompensation--R&D

(3.5)

(3.5)

(13.5)

(13.5)

Stock-basedcompensation--SG&A

(4.5)

(4.5)

(17.5)

(17.5)

Amortization expense

(25.2)

(25.2)

(100.0)

(100.0)

Total of non-GAAP adjustments

(33.2)

(33.2)

(131.0)

(131.0)

Non-GAAP expense

$

51.0

$

54.0

$

213.0

$

227.0

XPERI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON GAAP TONON-GAAPOTHER INCOME(in millions)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

GAAP other income

$

2.3

$

10.0

Adjustments to non-GAAP other income:

Interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606

(1.5)

(6.5)

Non-GAAP other income

$

0.8

$

3.5

30© 2019 Xperi

