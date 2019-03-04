Xperi : LG G8 ThinQ Brings in Strong Reviews Thanks to FotoNation's FaceSafe and 3D Portrait Technology

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, our partners at LG announced their next generation flagship smartphone: the LG G8 ThinQ. Powered in part by FotoNation's FaceSafe and 3D Portrait technologies, the G8 ThinQ brings state of the art 3D sensing technology to consumers.

Initial media response from MWC 2019 has been incredibly positive. Here's what the press is saying about the G8 ThinQ and the FotoNation technology that enables several of the smartphone's premier features:

'The 'Live Bokeh' function in LG's newest smartphone supports special photo effects and enables aesthetic adjustments in real-time. Conventional smartphone cameras merely support post-processing of photos.' - Embedded Vision

'No more envying studio lights or struggling to find the right angle - in live preview mode, you can adjust the position of the source of light so it flatters your features. Again, this is the first-of-its-kind portrait enhancement tech for an Android phone, making the LG G8 ThinQ particularly attractive to beauty influencers and celebrities.' - TechTheLead

'With Face Unlock which basically you can do a 3D scan of your face to unlock not just your phone but in the future, eventually you'll be able to unlock banking apps as well as make authenticated secure payments for example.' - Digital Trends Hands-On Review

'This enables the G8 to use 3D mapping for face unlock, similar to the Apple iPhone's Face ID feature. And because the previous G7 only used 2D facial recognition, face unlock on the G8 is more secure and it can be done in low-light conditions.' - CNET

Featured Image Credit: LG