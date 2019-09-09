Xperi : Le Figaro Hosts Interview With Jon Kirchner, CEO Xperi, About IMAX Enhanced At IFA 2019

IFA 2019 has been an exciting convention for Xperi as it marked the first public demo of IMAX Enhanced in Europe. Many convention attendees were impressed by the demo, including leading French newspaper Le Figaro.

In an exclusive interview with Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer at Xperi, Le Figaro spoke with Kirchner about IMAX Enhanced. The paper wrote about how excited they were of IMAX Enhanced's ability to broadcast high definition, dynamic and contrasting original and remastered content. Le Figaro's enthusiasm was caused, in part, by a dearth of content for 8K screens that, as the publisher notes, IMAX Enhanced technology may help solve.

'[IMAX Enhanced] is not another certification like HDR, but a program that enhances current images in 4K or 8K, whether in HDR or HDR10,' says Kirchner. 'In addition, our technology also enhanced Blu-ray movies or 4K series without the need to scan again.'

