Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xperi Corp    XPER

XPERI CORP

(XPER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xperi : Le Figaro Hosts Interview With Jon Kirchner, CEO Xperi, About IMAX Enhanced At IFA 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

IFA 2019 has been an exciting convention for Xperi as it marked the first public demo of IMAX Enhanced in Europe. Many convention attendees were impressed by the demo, including leading French newspaper Le Figaro.

In an exclusive interview with Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer at Xperi, Le Figaro spoke with Kirchner about IMAX Enhanced. The paper wrote about how excited they were of IMAX Enhanced's ability to broadcast high definition, dynamic and contrasting original and remastered content. Le Figaro's enthusiasm was caused, in part, by a dearth of content for 8K screens that, as the publisher notes, IMAX Enhanced technology may help solve.

'[IMAX Enhanced] is not another certification like HDR, but a program that enhances current images in 4K or 8K, whether in HDR or HDR10,' says Kirchner. 'In addition, our technology also enhanced Blu-ray movies or 4K series without the need to scan again.'

For the full piece, please see here.

Back to Stories

Disclaimer

Xperi Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 23:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XPERI CORP
07:27pXPERI : Le Figaro Hosts Interview With Jon Kirchner, CEO Xperi, About IMAX Enhan..
PU
09/03XPERI : Philips Televisions and Speakers Join DTS Play-Fi Audio Ecosystem
BU
08/26XPERI CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/13XPERI : Your Face Is the Password You Will Never Forget
PU
08/07XPERI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06XPERI : Investor Presentation Q2 2019
PU
08/06XPERI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/06XPERI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/06XPERI CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/01DTS : X Ultra Provides Immersive Audio Experience in the New ROG Phone II
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 397 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 -27,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 956 M
Chart XPERI CORP
Duration : Period :
Xperi Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPERI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 19,37  $
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon E. Kirchner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Hill Chairman
Robert J. Andersen Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven L. Teig Chief Technology Officer
George Andrew Riedel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPERI CORP4.46%948
INTEL CORPORATION8.50%227 969
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 743
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.49%118 654
BROADCOM INC14.80%116 202
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.82%108 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group