Xperi : National Association of Broadcasters and Xperi Announce DTS Connected Radio Development and Evaluation Program

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce a development and evaluation agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions, and PILOT, an innovation initiative of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), to prototype new broadcast radio services and user experiences in the vehicle using the DTS® Connected Radio™ ecosystem. This program will leverage the same development tools and platform Xperi provides to automotive OEMs and their suppliers for development of DTS Connected Radio receivers. While the program will focus on domestic HD Radio and analog broadcast radio stations, PILOT will be able to prototype services with content from broadcasters to ensure a truly global radio user experience.

“In support of the NAB Automotive Inititiative, we are proud the NAB and PILOT have chosen to collaborate with Xperi on the DTS Connected Radio platform,” said Jeff Jury, general manager, automotive at Xperi. “As a group of innovators, educators and advocates working to strengthen current broadcaster services and fostering new radio opportunites, PILOT and Xperi have similar goals and we will work together to ensure radio remains dominant in the vehicle. This collaboration will not only engage listeners but also help radio stations further push the progression of digital radio in the dashboard.”

PILOT engaged software developer OpenPath Products to evaluate the DTS Connected Radio platform and develop a user interface and sample applications, in an effort to stay current as the world of content distribution is rapidly changing and hybrid radio evolves.

“NAB and representatives from our member companies are looking forward to working with the DTS Connected Radio evaluation unit (CREU), to test and develop new ways to enhance the listener experience,” said Sam Matheny, EVP and chief technology officer at NAB. “This work is yet another example of our commitment to the next generation of in-vehicle entertainment.”

Utilizing an IP connection installed in a vehicle, DTS Connected Radio delivers an innovative analog FM and digital (DAB and HD Radio®) experience by pairing broadcast programming with IP-delivered content. DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as on-air radio program and talent information, artist and song information, station contact information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to deliver an enhanced in-vehicle radio experience. The global infrastructure behind DTS Connected Radio ensures that broadcasters maintain complete editorial control over their content and the end user experience.

