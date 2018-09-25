Xperi : National Association of Broadcasters and Xperi Announce DTS Connected Radio Development and Evaluation Program

Xperi
Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce a
development and evaluation agreement between its wholly owned
subsidiary, DTS,
a global leader in high-definition audio solutions, and PILOT, an
innovation initiative of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB),
to prototype new broadcast radio services and user experiences in the
vehicle using the DTS® Connected Radio™ ecosystem. This
program will leverage the same development tools and platform Xperi
provides to automotive OEMs and their suppliers for development of DTS
Connected Radio receivers. While the program will focus on domestic HD
Radio and analog broadcast radio stations, PILOT will be able to
prototype services with content from broadcasters to ensure a truly
global radio user experience.
“In support of the NAB Automotive Inititiative, we are proud the NAB and
PILOT have chosen to collaborate with Xperi on the DTS Connected Radio
platform,” said Jeff Jury, general manager, automotive at Xperi. “As a
group of innovators, educators and advocates working to strengthen
current broadcaster services and fostering new radio opportunites, PILOT
and Xperi have similar goals and we will work together to ensure radio
remains dominant in the vehicle. This collaboration will not only engage
listeners but also help radio stations further push the progression of
digital radio in the dashboard.”
PILOT engaged software developer OpenPath Products to evaluate the DTS
Connected Radio platform and develop a user interface and sample
applications, in an effort to stay current as the world of content
distribution is rapidly changing and hybrid radio evolves.
“NAB and representatives from our member companies are looking forward
to working with the DTS Connected Radio evaluation unit (CREU), to test
and develop new ways to enhance the listener experience,” said Sam
Matheny, EVP and chief technology officer at NAB. “This work is yet
another example of our commitment to the next generation of in-vehicle
entertainment.”
Utilizing an IP connection installed in a vehicle, DTS Connected Radio
delivers an innovative analog FM and digital (DAB and HD Radio®)
experience by pairing broadcast programming with IP-delivered content.
DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as on-air radio program
and talent information, artist and song information, station contact
information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to
deliver an enhanced in-vehicle radio experience. The global
infrastructure behind DTS Connected Radio ensures that broadcasters
maintain complete editorial control over their content and the end user
experience.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD
Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative
technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people
around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading
global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas
including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging,
computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data
storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more
information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
About PILOT
PILOT is a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to
advancing broadcast technology and cultivating new media opportunities.
PILOT propels broadcast television and radio into the future. It
provides a platform for innovation, an engine for incubation, a venue
for testing new technologies and a forum for broadcaster education.
Learn more at www.nabpilot.org.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy
association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and
television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.
Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to
best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new
opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered
trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United
States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names
may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
