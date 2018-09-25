Xperi : and the BBC Collaborate to Enhance In-Car Radio Listening Experience

Xperi
Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) is pleased to announce an
agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, DTS,
a global leader in high-definition audio solutions, and BBC Radio, to
run a hybrid radio trial for 18 months. Under terms of the agreement,
the UK public service broadcaster will provide content directly into the
DTS® Connected Radio™ platform. This trial will
allow the refining of system operations, support on-going global
automotive field testing and product development of hybrid radio, and
validate the implementation and listener experience in connected analog
and DAB equipped radios.
“The BBC is arguably the leading radio broadcaster in the world, with a
rich history of innovation to ensure their audience has the best
experience technology can offer,” said Jeff Jury, general manager,
Automotive at Xperi. “As cars become more and more connected, broadcast
radio has a unique opportunity to leverage that connectivity to enhance
the broadcast radio experience. The BBC have been instrumental in
leading the growth to DAB, we are pleased to work with them to enrich
our DTS Connected Radio offering to ensure the next generation of
connected DAB radios remain the dominant audio choice in cars.”
“The BBC has a long history of supporting emerging technologies and
services related to our content,” said Bob Shennan, director of radio
and music at the BBC. “The world of content distribution is rapidly
changing, and we believe that audiences and radio are best served by a
mixed economy; we also need to protect radio in the car and ensure it is
able to thrive in the hybrid world of the connected dashboard.”
Utilizing an IP connection installed in a vehicle, DTS Connected Radio
delivers an innovative analog FM and digital (DAB and HD Radio®)
experience by pairing broadcast programming with IP-delivered content.
DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as on-air radio program
and talent information, artist and song information, station contact
information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to
deliver an enhanced in-vehicle radio experience.
