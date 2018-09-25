Xperi : and the BBC Collaborate to Enhance In-Car Radio Listening Experience

Companies to trial content, services and advanced user interfaces for next generation of global connected cars with DTS Connected Radio technology

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) is pleased to announce an agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions, and BBC Radio, to run a hybrid radio trial for 18 months. Under terms of the agreement, the UK public service broadcaster will provide content directly into the DTS® Connected Radio™ platform. This trial will allow the refining of system operations, support on-going global automotive field testing and product development of hybrid radio, and validate the implementation and listener experience in connected analog and DAB equipped radios.

“The BBC is arguably the leading radio broadcaster in the world, with a rich history of innovation to ensure their audience has the best experience technology can offer,” said Jeff Jury, general manager, Automotive at Xperi. “As cars become more and more connected, broadcast radio has a unique opportunity to leverage that connectivity to enhance the broadcast radio experience. The BBC have been instrumental in leading the growth to DAB, we are pleased to work with them to enrich our DTS Connected Radio offering to ensure the next generation of connected DAB radios remain the dominant audio choice in cars.”

“The BBC has a long history of supporting emerging technologies and services related to our content,” said Bob Shennan, director of radio and music at the BBC. “The world of content distribution is rapidly changing, and we believe that audiences and radio are best served by a mixed economy; we also need to protect radio in the car and ensure it is able to thrive in the hybrid world of the connected dashboard.”

Utilizing an IP connection installed in a vehicle, DTS Connected Radio delivers an innovative analog FM and digital (DAB and HD Radio®) experience by pairing broadcast programming with IP-delivered content. DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as on-air radio program and talent information, artist and song information, station contact information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to deliver an enhanced in-vehicle radio experience.

For more information about the DTS automotive business, please visit www.xperi.com/futureofauto or www.dts.com. Connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS).

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Xperi Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected, particularly with respect to the expected collaboration and benefits of the BBC agreement and the features, benefits and characteristics of DTS Connected Radio. Material factors that may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans or operations relating to the businesses of Xperi; market or industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement, or other factors that might affect Xperi's ability to protect or realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation, delays, setbacks or losses relating to Xperi's intellectual property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or limitation of key patents; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs; the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductors and products utilizing our audio and imaging technologies; failure by the industry to use technologies covered by Xperi's patents; the expiration of Xperi's patents; Xperi's ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions of businesses; the risk of loss of, or decreases in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of Xperi's businesses; failure of Xperi's products to achieve technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully commercialize Xperi's products; changes in demand for the products of Xperi's customers; limited opportunities to license technologies due to high concentration in applicable markets for such technologies; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for Xperi's technologies; pricing trends, including Xperi's ability to achieve economies of scale; and other developments in the markets in which Xperi operates, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk Factors included in Xperi's recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of Xperi on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Xperi's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Xperi will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Xperi or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Xperi undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: XPERI CORPORATION

XPER-D

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005483/en/