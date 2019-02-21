Xperi : to Showcase Latest Technologies at Mobile World Congress 2019

Newest imaging, audio and semiconductor solutions will be featured, including FaceSafe,

the first commercially available mobile front-facing time of flight 3D face recognition solution

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq:XPER) (“Xperi”) will showcase its latest mobile imaging, audio and semiconductor solutions from its brands, FotoNation, DTS and Invensas at Mobile World Congress 2019, February 25-28, in Barcelona. The Xperi booth will be located in the Fira Gran Via’s Hall 1, Stand 1E60. Company executives and demonstrations for media and analysts are available by appointment.

“We are proud to highlight the latest imaging and audio solutions that enable our partners to deliver extraordinary experiences for people around the world, from immersive audio for gamers to 3D face recognition for mobile devices,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “As the demand for increased protection and customization on mobile devices continues to grow and impact the market, we are especially excited about FotoNation’s FaceSafe, a leading-edge technology that is tackling these challenges to provide secure, class-leading user experiences along with cost savings for OEMs.”

MOBILE IMAGING

Building on a 20-year legacy in imaging, FotoNation, a global leader in computer vision and computational photography, will demonstrate solutions that understand, enhance and identify key attributes in images and videos so consumers can take better selfies, capture clearer, more stable video, and feel secure with highly accurate face identification. FotoNation will showcase its latest technologies at MWC, including:

FaceSafe™ – FaceSafe is FotoNation’s 3D face recognition solution for mobile devices. It combines a low false acceptance rate (FAR) and low single-digit false recognition rate (FRR) with attention detection and high-performance anti-spoofing technologies that protect against print, video and 3D mask attacks. FaceSafe is designed to support a variety of 3D depth-sensing systems and is the first commercially-available solution utilizing a time of flight sensor. It is based on neural network technologies working together to deliver a seamless user experience from enrollment to authentication. FaceSafe is deployed securely within the smartphone with no need for cloud storage, providing peace of mind to users about the security of their biometric data. FaceSafe demonstrations running on a smartphone equipped with a pmdtechnologies time-of-flight sensor will be available at the Xperi booth.

MOBILE AUDIO

PC and mobile gaming continue to drive excitement and adoption of new gaming-focused devices to meet the rising consumer demand. These devices continually require new, more powerful solutions to meet gamers’ expectations for believability and immersion when they play. Xperi is proud to showcase these DTS audio solutions specifically targeted at the gaming market at MWC:

DTS Headphone:X ® 2.0 (for Gaming Headphones) – The latest-generation DTS Headphone:X technology is designed with gamers in mind. Building on market-tested, user-approved 3D virtualization, DTS has worked with the world’s top headphone companies to introduce new features including proximity cues and support for channel-based, scene-based and object-based audio.

– The DTS:X Game Audio logo is a new audio quality mark. Games that feature this mark will let consumers know that an immersive audio mix is included and is best experienced with a DTS:X Ultra or DTS Headphone:X-enabled PC, mobile phone or tablet. DTS:X® Premium – Designed for consumers who value high-resolution audio and prefer an extraordinary listening experience through mobile devices, DTS:X Premium technology provides the best possible immersive experience for stereo or multi-channel music, movies and more. DTS:X Premium delivers up to 7.1 channels of surround sound and includes four configurable content presets.

DTS PLAY-FI

DTS Play-Fi® technology will also be demonstrated at MWC. DTS Play-Fi continues to be the world’s largest open platform for wireless multi-room audio, with more than 200 products on the market from more than 30 global brands. The technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming from the world's most popular music services, as well as personal music libraries, on any supported product. Additionally, DTS Play-Fi technology features advanced functionalities like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets, wireless multi-room audio, and A/V synchronization.

SEMICONDUCTOR

Invensas’ DBI® and ZiBond® 3D semiconductor integration technologies are foundational for next-generation electronics. DBI is a low temperature hybrid direct bonding technology that allows semiconductor wafers or die to be bonded with exceptionally fine pitch 3D electrical interconnect. ZiBond is a low temperature homogenous direct bonding technology that forms strong bonds between semiconductor wafers or die with same or different coefficients of thermal expansion. Products employing these technologies are found in smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, televisions and gaming consoles, as well as in industrial, automotive and IoT electronic devices. Product experts will be available to showcase Invensas solutions at MWC.

For more information about Xperi and its subsidiaries, please visit www.xperi.com.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

