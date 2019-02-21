Xperi : to Showcase Latest Technologies at Mobile World Congress 2019

Xperi
Corporation (Nasdaq:XPER) (“Xperi”) will showcase its latest mobile
imaging, audio and semiconductor solutions from its brands, FotoNation,
DTS
and Invensas
at Mobile World Congress 2019, February 25-28, in Barcelona. The Xperi
booth will be located in the Fira Gran Via’s Hall 1, Stand 1E60. Company
executives and demonstrations for media and analysts are available by
appointment.
“We are proud to highlight the latest imaging and audio solutions that
enable our partners to deliver extraordinary experiences for people
around the world, from immersive audio for gamers to 3D face recognition
for mobile devices,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “As the demand for
increased protection and customization on mobile devices continues to
grow and impact the market, we are especially excited about FotoNation’s
FaceSafe, a leading-edge technology that is tackling these challenges to
provide secure, class-leading user experiences along with cost savings
for OEMs.”
MOBILE IMAGING
Building on a 20-year legacy in imaging, FotoNation, a global leader in
computer vision and computational photography, will demonstrate
solutions that understand, enhance and identify key attributes in images
and videos so consumers can take better selfies, capture clearer, more
stable video, and feel secure with highly accurate face identification.
FotoNation will showcase its latest technologies at MWC, including:
-
FaceSafe™ – FaceSafe is FotoNation’s 3D face recognition
solution for mobile devices. It combines a low false acceptance rate
(FAR) and low single-digit false recognition rate (FRR) with attention
detection and high-performance anti-spoofing technologies that protect
against print, video and 3D mask attacks. FaceSafe is designed to
support a variety of 3D depth-sensing systems and is the first
commercially-available solution utilizing a time of flight sensor. It
is based on neural network technologies working together to deliver a
seamless user experience from enrollment to authentication. FaceSafe
is deployed securely within the smartphone with no need for cloud
storage, providing peace of mind to users about the security of their
biometric data. FaceSafe demonstrations running on a smartphone
equipped with a pmdtechnologies time-of-flight sensor will be
available at the Xperi booth.
-
3D Portrait – FotoNation’s 3D portrait enhancement technology
pairs 3D sensing with AI-based face understanding to allow users to
create professional grade lighting and feature enhancements with the
press of the shutter button to deliver superior portraits and selfies
from smartphones. FotoNation’s live preview 3D relighting mode
provides users with real-time feedback, allowing them to change the
light source position to deliver more flattering and
professional-looking selfies and portraits. Two versions of the
solution are available for smartphones: the first can be paired with
any type 3D sensor using the available depth information to isolate
the subject, the second uses additional machine learning to isolate
subjects in 2D cameras.
-
Body and Face Analytics – FotoNation has expanded its image
analytics portfolio to include body detection and segmentation to
enable new interaction and enhancement possibilities. For instance,
the ability to identify body poses and gestures or track a person
allows for various uses, such as enabling superior photo background
processing, in-car passenger monitoring, and smart home interfacing.
FotoNation’s hybrid and scalable software and hardware implementation
delivers intelligent imaging capabilities in any embedded device for
outstanding user experiences.
-
IrisXR™ – Highly secure, and with state-of-the-art liveness
detection to prevent spoofing, IrisXR is an iris authentication
product targeted for the AR, VR and MR markets. Iris recognition is
the only private authentication method that can link the physical and
the digital user in the xR space.
-
Gaze Tracking – Near-field gaze tracking is a game changer in
relation to visual fidelity, interface design and interactivity in the
xR field. Targeting AR, VR and MR markets, gaze tracking is a
platform-agnostic solution that focuses on performance by combining a
unique eye model with a single-degree tracking precision under any
illumination conditions.
MOBILE AUDIO
PC and mobile gaming continue to drive excitement and adoption of new
gaming-focused devices to meet the rising consumer demand. These devices
continually require new, more powerful solutions to meet gamers’
expectations for believability and immersion when they play. Xperi is
proud to showcase these DTS audio solutions specifically targeted at the
gaming market at MWC:
-
DTS Headphone:X® 2.0 (for Gaming
Headphones) – The latest-generation DTS Headphone:X technology is
designed with gamers in mind. Building on market-tested, user-approved
3D virtualization, DTS has worked with the world’s top headphone
companies to introduce new features including proximity cues and
support for channel-based, scene-based and object-based audio.
-
DTS:X® Ultra (for Windows and Android) –
DTS’ most immersive audio experience for games, VR and AR now supports
immersive 3D virtualization on both headphones and speakers.
Leveraging the same technology found in high-end gaming headphones,
DTS:X Ultra technology enables consumers to experience truly
believable sound to recreate a console-quality gaming experience at
home or on the go. The product includes support for Hi-Res Audio,
personal listening profiles and improved loudness and dynamics to help
gamers find their competition first.
-
DTS:X® Game Audio – The DTS:X Game
Audio logo is a new audio quality mark. Games that feature this mark
will let consumers know that an immersive audio mix is included and is
best experienced with a DTS:X Ultra or DTS Headphone:X-enabled PC,
mobile phone or tablet.
-
DTS:X® Premium – Designed for
consumers who value high-resolution audio and prefer an extraordinary
listening experience through mobile devices, DTS:X Premium technology
provides the best possible immersive experience for stereo or
multi-channel music, movies and more. DTS:X Premium delivers up to 7.1
channels of surround sound and includes four configurable content
presets.
DTS PLAY-FI
DTS Play-Fi® technology will also be demonstrated at MWC. DTS
Play-Fi continues to be the world’s largest open platform for wireless
multi-room audio, with more than 200 products on the market from more
than 30 global brands. The technology enables lossless multi-room
wireless audio streaming from the world's most popular music services,
as well as personal music libraries, on any supported product.
Additionally, DTS Play-Fi technology features advanced functionalities
like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets,
wireless multi-room audio, and A/V synchronization.
SEMICONDUCTOR
Invensas’ DBI® and ZiBond® 3D semiconductor
integration technologies are foundational for next-generation
electronics. DBI is a low temperature hybrid direct bonding technology
that allows semiconductor wafers or die to be bonded with exceptionally
fine pitch 3D electrical interconnect. ZiBond is a low temperature
homogenous direct bonding technology that forms strong bonds between
semiconductor wafers or die with same or different coefficients of
thermal expansion. Products employing these technologies are found in
smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, televisions and gaming consoles,
as well as in industrial, automotive and IoT electronic devices. Product
experts will be available to showcase Invensas solutions at MWC.
For more information about Xperi and its subsidiaries, please visit www.xperi.com.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD
Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative
technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people
around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading
global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas
including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging,
computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data
storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more
information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas, Xperi and their respective logos
are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi
Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company,
brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective companies.
SOURCE: XPERI CORPORATION
XPER-G
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005296/en/