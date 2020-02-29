Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xperi Corporation    XPER

XPERI CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Xperi Corporation (XPER) of Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 09:01am EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xperi Corporation ("Xperi") (NASDAQ: XPER) on behalf of the company's shareholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Xperi's officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Xperi shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/xperi-corporation/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-xperi-corporation-xper-of-behalf-of-shareholders-301013732.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XPERI CORPORATION
09:01aKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Xperi Corporation (XPER) of Behalf ..
PR
02/24XPERI CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23XPERI : Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal
BU
02/19XPERI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19XPERI : Q4 2019 Xperi Corporation Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
02/18XPERI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/18XPERI CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18XPERI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/18XPERI CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/06XPERI : Enters into New Patent and Technology License Agreement with SK hynix
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group