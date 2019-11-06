Xperi : Presentation 0 11/06/2019 | 04:36pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation Q3 2019 Safe Harbor This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected, particularly with respect to the Company's strategic vision, addressable market opportunities, growth strategy, licensing opportunities, initiatives, and the Company's financial results, guidance and outlook. Material factors that may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans or operations relating to the businesses of the Company; market or industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement, or other factors that might affect the Company's ability to protect or realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation, delays, setbacks or losses relating to the Company's intellectual property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or limitation of key patents; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs; the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductors and products utilizing our audio and imaging technologies; failure by the industry to use technologies covered by the Company's patents; the expiration of the Company's patents; the Company's ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions of businesses; the risk of loss of, or decreases in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of the Company's businesses; failure of the Company's products to achieve technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully commercialize the Company's products; changes in demand for the products of the Company's customers; limited opportunities to license technologies due to high concentration in applicable markets for such technologies; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for the Company's technologies; and other developments in the markets that the Company operates, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk Factors included in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 2© 2019 Xperi Xperi Today Diversified Business Delivering a Broad Suite of Technologies… Audio Technology Solutions IP and ProductSemiconductor Licensing Solutions Imaging and Computer Vision Solutions Automotive Audio, Data, and Digital Radio Broadcast Solutions Semiconductor and Interconnect Packaging Technology & Solutions Intellectual Property Licensing 4© 2019 Xperi Diversified Business … to the World's Biggest Brands Across the CE Space Automotive Mobile Home Electronic Image Stabilization Semiconductor 5© 2019 Xperi Attractive Licensing Model Strong Cash Flow with Effective Capital Allocation Investments Debt Repayment • R&D • $100M reduction to • Strategic Investments/ outstanding debt Acquisitions $447M Billings Return to Shareholders Dividends • Paid $39M dividends Stock Buybacks • $41M buybacks $135M OCF Low Cap Ex and Cash Tax Cap Ex of approximately $3M

Cash taxes of $24M 2018A 6© 2019 Xperi Expansive Footprint All Major IC Providers and OEMs Under Contract Solutions are Deployed on all Major ICs $ Product and Technology Licensing to all Major CE OEMs $ 7© 2019 Xperi Broad Technology Portfolio Delivering Best-in-Class Solutions Supported by IP Select Product Licensing Solutions Automotive ICM Diversified Patent Assets Audio 25% Mobile Image Stabilization Semiconductor 51% Home 6,000 23%Imaging Semiconductor & IP Licensing Solutions* NAND / DRAM Patents DBI / DBI Ultra Image Sensors ZiBondDBI MEMS / RF ZiBondDBI 5,000 1% Machine Learning 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 00 Chart represents patent assets *Semiconductor & IP Licensing Solutions are incorporated in various ICs sold into the automotive, mobile and home markets 8© 2019 Xperi Where Xperi is Heading… Strategic Vision Smarter Technology… Intelligent Integrated Immersive On the Edge …Enabling Extraordinary Experiences 10© 2019 Xperi Where You Will Find Xperi Now and in the Future Smart Home/IoT Advanced Security Image Identification Rear Seat Advanced Audio Intelligent Speakers Entertainment Personalization Advanced Imaging & Audio Solutions Advanced Smart Home Theater Personalization Connected Radio Appliances Future Cockpit Data Sound Analytics Connectivity Advanced Advanced Audio/Image Detection and Car In-Cabin Monitoring Security Solutions Solutions 11© 2019 Xperi Product Licensing Large Product Licensing Opportunities Growth Strategy: Increased Penetration Through Innovation Automotive Auto-head units Broadcast infrastructure In-cabin monitoring technology TAM ~120M units Mobile Home Smartphones TVs Tablets Blu-ray players PCs AVRs Gaming headsets Soundbars Drones Wireless speakers Activity cameras Game consoles AR/VR Set-top-boxes TAM TAM ~2.0B ~850M units units *TAM: Total addressable market Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data 13© 2019 Xperi Automotive Auto-Head Units, In-Cabin Monitoring Solutions Current Platform Global automotive ecosystem driven by ~30M Units partnerships with all major IC, Tier 1, Annually OEMs and Broadcasters Key Initiatives ICM Increase HD Deploy Deliver in-cabin Radio Connected monitoring penetration Radio globally solutions 52% 1stcommercial Won significant launch occupancy penetration, scheduled monitoring target ~65% for 2020 program Vision Deliver connected solutions that revolutionize the in-cabin automotive experience Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data Recent Highlights Recently won a significant program to provide occupancy monitoring solutions to a major European car manufacturer

HD Radio shipped with traffic and weather in the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited Edition

In Mexico: Nissan launched its first vehicles with HD Radio. Additional models from Alfa Romeo, Tesla, and Bentley also launched with HD Radio

Signed an alliance with Quu Interactive to deliver metadata to vehicles for Connected Radio. Allows broadcasters to leverage enhanced ads to increase advertising program effectiveness

Xperi's in-cabin monitoring solution, which leverages advanced machine learning technology, was highlighted in Strategy Analytics' September research on Automotive Cameras 14© 2019 Xperi Mobile Phones, Tablets, PCs, Accessories, Drones, Activity Cameras, AR/VR Current Platform Global leader in advanced audio and image processing - partnered with all major ICs & 5 of top 10 Mobile OEMs ~290M Units Annually Recent Highlights • Achieved highest billings quarter in gaming category from licensing gaming headsets, PCs and motherboards • Launched Sound Unbound app, a spatial Key Initiatives AR/VR Glasses Next-Gen Audio, Promote IrisXR Drive leadership Imaging in gaming and Gaze penetration Tracking Drive advanced Expand mobile, Continue to imaging and headsets and partner with key DTS:X Ultra PC platform mobile and solutions wins AR/VR players audio and decoding solution in the Microsoft Store Vision Deliver integrated, intelligent, immersive, edge-based imaging and audio solutions for all mobile devices Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data 15© 2019 Xperi Home TVs, Wireless Speakers, Soundbars, Consoles, Blu-ray, etc. Current Platform Global home ecosystem, driven by relationships with all major ICs, OEMs and content providers Key Initiatives ~200M Units Annually Smart CE Devices Recent Highlights • Leading European manufacturer TPV, under its Philips brand, to add Play-Fi to TVs, speakers and soundbars • New Alexa-enabled Yamaha soundbars announced with Virtual:X and the DTS digital surround codec • IMAX Enhanced Program expansion: Deliver DTS:X and Virtual:X Increase penetration from soundbars to AVRs & TVs Leverage Sight/ Sound combo Drive program expansion across TVs and soundbars Vision Infuse Machine Learning Build intelligence and personalization in devices -Devices: 14 consumer electronics device brands now support IMAX Enhanced, up from 12 last quarter -Streaming Services: FandangoNOW in the U.S. and Rakuten TV across Europe now stream IMAX Enhanced content -Content: Paramount will release Bumblebee, Crawl, Pet Sematary, and Rocketman; Sony Pictures will release Transform home entertainment through integrated, intelligent, audio, imaging and wireless solutions Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data 16© 2019 Xperi the first Marvel title, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle IP Licensing and Semiconductor Solutions IP Licensing and Semiconductor Solutions DRAM, NAND, RF, MEMS, Sensors, Other Semiconductor Opportunities Current Platform Foundational semiconductor patents & technology, extensive track record of successful licensing and enforcement Key Initiatives ~$450B Annual Market Recent Highlights • Received positive summary judgement order in the Toshiba matter and won a jurisdictional challenge in the NVIDIA case • A semiconductor partner displayed a greater than 75% reduction in interconnect power between chips and a ZiBond DBI / DBI Ultra Transition away Re-license Tech transfer to from OSATs Memory Co's key players NVIDIA litigation Settlement Engagements filed, progress reached with in Memory, with multiple Samsung Sensors and pipeline December 2018 RF markets opportunities greater than 45% projected reduction in unit cost from using DBI interconnect • Expanded new IP license opportunity pipeline Vision Maintain strong IP licensing cash flow to fuel growth in product and technology business by delivering 3D interconnect solutions that enable the industry to scale beyond Moore's Law Source: Gartner 2018 18© 2019 Xperi Summary Third Quarter Actuals Q3 2019 Actuals GAAP Non-GAAP* Billings** $90.6M $90.6M Operating Expense $83.4M $50.3M Interest Expense** $5.5M $5.5M Other Income $0.4M $0.6M Cash Tax (net of refunds)** $5.9M $5.9M Diluted Shares Outstanding 49.5M 52.2M *Non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the appendix of this deck **Measures are the same for both the GAAP and Non-GAAP presentation 20© 2019 Xperi 2019 Outlook FY 2019 GAAP Revised Outlook Prior Outlook Billings 1 $398M to 402M $395M to 415M Operating Expense 2 $342M to 345M $344M to 358M Interest Expense 1 $23.5M ~$24M Other Income 2 $9.0M ~$10.0M Cash Tax (net of refunds) 1 $18.5M $16.5M to 20.5M Diluted Shares Outstanding 50.0M 50.0M Operating Cash Flow 1 $145M to 155M $135M to 155M FY 2019 Non-GAAP Revised Outlook Prior Outlook Billings 1 $398M to 402M $395M to 415M Operating Expense 2 $210M to 213M $213M to 227M Interest Expense 1 $23.5M ~$24M Other Income 2 $3.0M ~$3.5M Cash Tax (net of refunds) 1 $18.5M $16.5M to 20.5M Diluted Shares Outstanding 52.0M 52.0M Operating Cash Flow 1 $145M to 155M $135M to 155M Measures are the same for both the GAAP and Non-GAAP presentation. See tables for reconciliations. 2019 outlook assumes amortization of $100M, SBC of $32M 21© 2019 Xperi 2019 Operating Expense Outlook Details GAAP SBC Non-GAAP Outlook Cost of Revenue $8M ---- $8M R&D $112M - $114M $15.0M $97M - $99M SG&A $116M - $117M $17.0M $99M - $100M Litigation $6.0M ---- $6.0M 22© 2019 Xperi Investment Highlights Attractive Licensing Model High margins, strong cash generation, foundation for growth in home, mobile, and automotive markets Billings Visibility Solid visibility through stable ecosystems, broad customer relationships and multi-year licenses Diversified Business IC packaging and interconnect, audio, imaging, connected radio technologies Broad Technology Portfolio Serving broad end markets and diverse customer base Expansive Footprint Solutions licensed in more than 5 billion consumer electronic devices and 100 billion chips worldwide Innovative Talent ~700 employees, ~400 engineers, with history of developing transformational technology Globally Recognized Brands A group of internationally recognized and respected ingredient brands Proven IP Proven, robust patent portfolio with approximately 5,500 patent assets 23© 2019 Xperi Appendix © 2019 Xperi 24 Operating Cash Flow Trend Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Operating Cash Flow $4.7M $34.6M $29.4M $66.5M $13.8M $55.1M $35.3M 25© 2019 Xperi Historical Billings by Market (in Thousands) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Automotive $22,569 $20,774 $23,549 $19,889 $21,627 $22,205 $19,322 Home $26,331 $19,209 $22,007 $22,920 $26,739 $19,351 $21,496 Mobile $11,616 $9,525 $8,355 $10,522 $6,872 $6,909 $6,300 Audit Recoveries / Other $716 $1,469 $566 $1,027 $5,652 $400 $926 Total Product Licensing $60,516 $50,018 $54,478 $54,093 $55,891 $48,599 $48,043 Total Semi/IP Licensing $43,037 $49,718 $46,109 $87,440 $43,414 $43,436 $42,586 Total Billings $104,268 $100,694 $100,587 $141,798 $104,302 $92,302 $90,629 26© 2019 Xperi Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, acquired in-process research and development, all forms of stock-based compensation, interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606, realized and unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities, restructuring and other related exit costs. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation provide investors with important perspectives into the Company's ongoing business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis. 27© 2019 Xperi Reconciliation Tables XPERI CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP operating expenses 2019 2018 $ 83,394 $ 92,126 Adjustments to non-GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation --R&D (3,544) (3,252) Stock-based compensation --SG&A (4,444) (4,201) Amortization expense (25,146) (27,208) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 50,260 $ 57,465 XPERI CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 GAAP other income $ 429 $ 1,737 Adjustments to non-GAAP other income: Interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606 (906) (1,577) Realized and unrealized loss on marketable equity securities 1,060 566 Non-GAAP other income $ 583 $ 726 28© 2019 Xperi Components of GAAP and Non-GAAP OpEx XPERI CORPORATION FINANCIAL INFORMATION SCHEDULE COMPONENTS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended S eptember 30, GAAP operating expense - components 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,505 $ 5,003 Research, development and other related costs 26,369 24,189 Selling, general and administrative 28,847 28,084 Amortization expense 25,146 27,208 Litigation expense 1,527 7,642 Total operating expenses $ 83,394 $ 92,126 Three Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP operating expense - components 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,505 $ 5,003 Research, development and other related costs 22,825 20,937 Selling, general and administrative 24,403 23,883 Litigation expense 1,527 7,642 Total operating expenses $ 50,260 $ 57,465 29© 2019 Xperi Reconciliation Tables XPERI CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE (in millions) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low High Low High GAAP operating expense $ 88.0 $ 91.0 $ 342.0 $ 345.0 Stock-basedcompensation--R&D (4.5) (4.5) (15.0) (15.0) Stock-basedcompensation--SG&A (4.5) (4.5) (17.0) (17.0) Amortization expense (24.0) (24.0) (100.0) (100.0) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (33.0) (33.0) (132.0) (132.0) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 55.0 $ 58.0 $ 210.0 $ 213.0 XPERI CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON GAAP TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME (in millions) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 GAAP other income $ 2.0 $ 9.0 Adjustments to non-GAAP other income: Interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606 and realized & unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities (1.3) (6.0) Non-GAAP other income $ 0.7 $ 3.0 30© 2019 Xperi Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Xperi Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 21:34:21 UTC 0 Latest news on XPERI CORPORATION 04:48p XPERI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results .. AQ 04:36p XPERI : Presentation PU 04:32p XPERI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements.. AQ 04:08p XPERI CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results BU 10/25 XPERI : The Real Driving Force Behind the Success of the Notch and the Card and .. PU 10/23 XPERI : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results BU 09/27 XPERI : DTS Launches Sound Unbound™ to Deliver Next Level Gaming Experienc.. BU 09/17 XPERI : Recognizes Master Inventor Dr. Bel Haba for Issuance of 500th U.S. Paten.. BU 09/09 XPERI : Le Figaro Hosts Interview With Jon Kirchner, CEO Xperi, About IMAX Enhan.. PU 09/03 XPERI : Philips Televisions and Speakers Join DTS Play-Fi Audio Ecosystem BU