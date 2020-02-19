Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xperi Corporation    XPER

XPERI CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xperi : Q4 2019 Xperi Corporation Earnings Conference Call Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST

Investor Presentation

Q4 2019

February 18, 2020

Safe Harbor

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected, particularly with respect to the Company's strategic vision, addressable market opportunities, growth strategy, licensing opportunities, initiatives, and the Company's financial results, guidance and outlook. Material factors that may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans or operations relating to the businesses of the Company; the completion of the proposed transaction with TiVo Corporation on anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining shareholder and regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, cost savings, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined company's businesses and other conditions to the completion of the transaction; market or industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement, or other factors that might affect the Company's ability to protect or realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation, delays, setbacks or losses relating to the Company's intellectual property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or limitation of key patents; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs; the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductors and products utilizing our audio and imaging technologies; failure by the industry to use technologies covered by the Company's patents; the expiration of the Company's patents; the Company's ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions of businesses; the risk of loss of, or decreases in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of the Company's businesses; failure of the Company's products to achieve technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully commercialize the Company's products; changes in demand for the products of the Company's customers; limited opportunities to license technologies due to high concentration in applicable markets for such technologies; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for the Company's technologies; pricing trends, including the Company's ability to achieve economies of scale; and other developments in the markets in which the Company operates, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk Factors included in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

2© 2020 Xperi

Diversified Business

Delivering a Broad Suite of Technologies…

Audio, Imaging and Sensing Solutions

Automotive Audio, Data,

and Digital Radio

Broadcast Solutions

The World's Most

Immersive Entertainment

Experience in the Home

IP and

ProductSemiconductor

Licensing Solutions

Semiconductor and

Interconnect Packaging

Technology & Solutions

Intellectual Property Licensing

3© 2020 Xperi

Diversified Business

We License Technology to the World's Biggest Brands Across the CE Space

Automotive

Mobile

Home

Electronic Image

Stabilization

Semiconductor

4© 2020 Xperi

Attractive Licensing Model

Strong Cash Flow with Effective Capital Allocation

$414M Billings

$169M OCF

Dividends

Debt Repayment

• Paid $40M in Dividends

• $150M reduction to

outstanding debt

Investments

R&D

  • Invested in new machine learning product initiative

Low Cap Ex and Cash Tax

  • Cap Ex of approximately $9M
  • Net Cash taxes of $15M

2019A

5© 2020 Xperi

Expansive Footprint

All Major IC Providers and OEMs Under Contract

Solutions are Deployed on all Major ICs

$

Product and Technology Licensing to all Major CE OEMs

$

6© 2020 Xperi

Broad Technology Portfolio

Delivering Best-in-Class Solutions Supported by IP

Select Product Licensing Solutions

Automotive

ICM

Diversified Patent Assets

Audio

25%

Mobile

Image Stabilization

Home

Semiconductor & IP Licensing Solutions*

NAND / DRAM

Patents

DBI / DBI Ultra

Image Sensors

ZiBondDBI

MEMS / RF

ZiBondDBI

Semiconductor

51%

7,000

6,000

1%

5,000

Machine Learning

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

00

Chart represents patent assets

23%Imaging

*Semiconductor & IP Licensing Solutions are incorporated in various ICs sold into the automotive, mobile and home markets

7© 2020 Xperi

Where You Will Find Xperi

Now and in the Future

Smart Home/IoT

Advanced Security

Image Identification

Rear Seat

Advanced Audio

Intelligent Speakers

Entertainment

Personalization

Advanced

Imaging &

Audio Solutions

Advanced

Smart

Home Theater

Personalization

Connected Radio

Appliances

Future Cockpit

Data

Sound

Analytics

Connectivity

Advanced

Advanced Audio/Image

Detection and Car

In-Cabin Monitoring

Security Solutions

Solutions

8© 2020 Xperi

Product Licensing

Large Product Licensing Opportunities

New Advanced Machine Learning Platform to Drive Growth Through Expanded TAM and Higher ASPs

Automotive

Mobile

Home

Auto-head units

Smartphones

TVs

Broadcast

Tablets

Game consoles

infrastructure

PCs

AVRs and BD Players

In-cabin monitoring

Gaming headsets

Soundbars

technology

Drones

Wireless speakers

Activity cameras

Set-top-boxes

AR/VR

TAM

TAM

TAM

~120M

~2.0B

~850M

units

units

units

Advanced Machine Learning Hardware and Software Platform

Smart Home Electronics, Wearables, Mobile, Enterprise,

Industrial and Automotive Applications

10

© 2020 Xperi

*TAM: Total addressable market

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research, FutureSource and Xperi internal data

Automotive

Auto-Head Units, In-Cabin Monitoring Solutions

Current Platform

Global automotive ecosystem driven by

~30M Units

partnerships with all major IC, Tier 1,

Annually

OEMs and Broadcasters

Key Initiatives

ICM

Increase HD

Deploy

Deliver In-Cabin

Radio

Connected

Monitoring

Penetration

Radio Globally

Solutions

52%

1stcommercial

Won significant

launch

occupancy

penetration,

scheduled

monitoring

target ~65%

for 2020

program

Vision

Deliver connected solutions that revolutionize the in-cabin

automotive experience

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data

11© 2020 Xperi

Recent Highlights

  • HD Radio shipped on the Nissan Versa, Lincoln Corsair, and the Mazda CX30
  • FCC opened a formal review of AM bandall-digital HD Radio broadcasting
  • Announced first automotive partner for Connected Radio and expect more announcements as the year progresses
  • Displayed demos of DMS solution with Nvidia, NXP, Texas Instruments, and Visteon that evidenced our expanding reach, and will enable an increasing number of Tier 1s to deliver ICM platform

Mobile

Phones, Tablets, PCs, Accessories, Drones, Activity Cameras, AR/VR

Current Platform

Global leader in advanced audio and image processing - partnered with all major ICs & 5 of top 10 Mobile OEMs

~290M Units

Annually

Recent Highlights

Gaming category finished the year up 18

percent

Signed two leading PC gaming OEMs,

and a gaming motherboard brand

Key Initiatives

AR/VR

Glasses

Next-Gen Audio,

Promote IrisXR

Drive

Imaging

Leadership in

and Gaze

Penetration

Gaming

Tracking

Drive advanced

Expand mobile,

Continue to

imaging and

headsets and

partner with key

DTS:X Ultra

PC platform

mobile and

solutions

wins

AR/VR players

• Continued success with Sound Unbound

Vision

Deliver integrated, intelligent, immersive, edge-based imaging and

audio solutions for all mobile devices

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research and Xperi internal data

12© 2020 Xperi

Home

TVs, Wireless Speakers, Soundbars, Consoles, Blu-ray, etc.

Current Platform

Global home ecosystem, driven by relationships with all major ICs, OEMs and content providers

Key Initiatives

~200M Units

Annually

Smart CE

Devices

Recent Highlights

Developed a new hardware and software

machine learning and edge computing

platform initially targeted at the market

for smart electronics

Expanded the breadth and depth of our

relationship with Vizio by signing a new

license for DTS audio codecs and post-

processing technologies for TVs and

Deliver DTS:X and Virtual:X

Increase penetration from soundbars to AVRs & TVs

Leverage Sight/ Sound combo

Drive program expansion across TVs and soundbars

Launch Machine

Learning

Platform

New hardware & software ML and edge computing platform

soundbars

• IMAX Enhanced is now available on four

streaming platforms, in 14 countries

worldwide with 17 device manufacturers

iQiyi joined as an IMAX Enhanced

digital retailer in China, with a

launch expected later this year

Vision

Transform home entertainment through integrated, intelligent,

audio, imaging and wireless solutions

Source: IHS, IDC, Parks Associates, Sensian Research, FutureSource and Xperi internal data

13© 2020 Xperi

IP Licensing and Semiconductor Solutions

IP Licensing and Semiconductor Solutions

DRAM, NAND, RF, MEMS, Sensors, Other Semiconductor Opportunities

Current Platform

Foundational semiconductor patents & technology, extensive track record of successful licensing and enforcement

~$450B Annual

Market

Recent Highlights

Signed a new patent and technology

license agreement with SK hynix

SK hynix agreement provides access to

broader semiconductor IP portfolio and

Key Initiatives

ZiBond

DBI /

DBI Ultra

Transition Away

Re-license

Tech Transfer to

From OSATs

Memory Co's

Key Players

NVIDIA litigation

New SK hynix

Engagements

filed, progress

agreement

in Memory,

with multiple

announced in

Sensors and

pipeline

Feb. 2020

RF markets

opportunities

Vision

Maintain strong IP licensing cash flow to fuel growth in product and technology business by delivering 3D interconnect solutions that enable the industry to scale beyond Moore's Law

Source: Gartner 2018

15© 2020 Xperi

includes technology transfer of DBI Ultra

technology

• Signed a one-time patent license with a

semiconductor company in Q4 2019 and

continued to add to our pipeline of

opportunities

Appendix

© 2020 Xperi

16

Fourth Quarter Actuals

Q4 2019 Actuals

GAAP

Non-GAAP*

Billings**

$126,688

$126,688

Operating Expense

$95,386

$58,001

Interest Expense**

$4,987

$4,987

Other Income

$1,491

$907

Cash Tax (net of refunds)**

$2,627

$2,627

Diluted Shares Outstanding

49,566

52,292

*Non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the appendix of this deck **Measures are the same for both the GAAP and Non-GAAP presentation

17© 2020 Xperi

Historical Billings by Market

(in Thousands)

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Automotive

$22,569

$20,774

$23,549

$19,889

$21,627

$22,205

$19,322

$18,625

Home

$26,331

$19,209

$22,007

$22,920

$26,739

$19,351

$21,496

$24,740

Mobile

$11,616

$9,525

$8,355

$10,522

$6,872

$6,909

$6,300

$8,329

Audit Recoveries / Other

$716

$1,469

$566

$1,027

$5,652

$400

$926

$793

Total Product Licensing

$60,516

$50,018

$54,478

$54,093

$55,891

$48,599

$48,043

$52,487

Total Semi/IP Licensing

$43,037

$49,718

$46,109

$87,440

$43,414

$43,436

$42,586

$74,200

Total Billings

$104,268

$100,694

$100,587

$141,798

$104,302

$92,302

$90,629

$126,688

(in Thousands)

FY 2018

FY 2019

Automotive

$86,781

$81,778

Home

$90,466

$92,312

Mobile

$40,017

$28,409

Audit Recoveries / Other

$3,778

$7,785

Total Product Licensing

$223,498

$210,285

Total Semi/IP Licensing

$226,304

$203,636

18© 2020 Xperi

Total Billings

$447,347

$413,921

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, acquired in- process research and development, costs related to actual or planned business combinations, all forms of stock-based compensation, interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606, realized and unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities, restructuring and other related exit costs. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company's ongoing business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

19© 2020 Xperi

Reconciliation Tables

XPERI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP operating expenses

$

95,386

$

100,444

$

348,775

$

382,153

Adjustments to non-GAAP operating expenses:

Stock-based compensation --R&D

(4,350)

(3,478)

(14,643)

(13,168)

Stock-based compensation --SG&A

(4,372)

(5,453)

(16,911)

(17,843)

Amortization expense

(24,027)

(26,877)

(99,946)

(108,450)

M&A transaction costs

(4,636)

-

(4,636)

-

Acquisition & related expense --R&D

-

-

-

(59)

Acquisition & related expense --SG&A

-

-

-

(2,452)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

58,001

$

64,636

$

212,639

$

240,181

XPERI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP other income

$

1,491

$

1,475

$

9,028

$

8,595

Adjustments to non-GAAP other income:

Interest income from significant financing components under Topic 606

(1,136)

(1,797)

(5,762)

(7,672)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity securities

552

1,651

(10)

2,217

Non-GAAP other income

$

907

$

1,329

$

3,256

$

3,140

20© 2020 Xperi

Components of GAAP and Non-GAAP OpEx

XPERI CORPORATION

FINANCIAL INFORMATION SCHEDULE

COMPONENTS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP operating expense - components

Cost of revenue

$

2,219

$

3,884

$

8,460

$

13,291

Research, development and other related costs

33,233

30,532

112,345

106,406

Selling, general and administrative

34,828

34,645

122,897

127,907

Amortization expense

24,027

26,877

99,946

108,450

Litigation expense

1,079

4,506

5,127

26,099

Total operating expenses

$

95,386

$

100,444

$

348,775

$

382,153

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Non-GAAP operating expense - components

Cost of revenue

$

2,219

$

3,884

$

8,460

$

13,291

Research, development and other related costs

28,883

27,054

97,702

93,179

Selling, general and administrative

25,820

29,192

101,350

107,612

Litigation expense

1,079

4,506

5,127

26,099

Total operating expenses

$

58,001

$

64,636

$

212,639

$

240,181

21© 2020 Xperi

Disclaimer

Xperi Corporation published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XPERI CORPORATION
03:35aXPERI : Q4 2019 Xperi Corporation Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
02/18XPERI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/18XPERI CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18XPERI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/18XPERI CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/06XPERI : Enters into New Patent and Technology License Agreement with SK hynix
BU
02/04XPERI CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles ..
AQ
01/31XPERI : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
01/16ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Coldplay to Perform at Inaugural RADIO.COM Live Event ..
AQ
01/07Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of XPERI CORPORATION - ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 361 M
EBIT 2020 167 M
Net income 2020 -51,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 745 M
Chart XPERI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xperi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPERI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,50  $
Last Close Price 15,02  $
Spread / Highest target 99,7%
Spread / Average Target 83,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon E. Kirchner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Hill Chairman
Robert J. Andersen Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven L. Teig Chief Technology Officer
George Andrew Riedel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPERI CORPORATION-17.68%745
INTEL CORPORATION10.51%282 881
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%277 100
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.04%181 501
BROADCOM INC.-1.67%123 614
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.30%122 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group