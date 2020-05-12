Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.    XPHY   CA98421R1055

XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP.

(XPHY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/12 03:59:22 pm
2.98 CAD   +1.02%
03/23RETRANSMISSION : COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
EQ
03/23RETRANSMISSION : COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
NE
03/20XPhyto Announces COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPhyto Therapeutics : Oettinger Brewery Signs Exclusive Agreement with Xphyto for Cannabis-Infused Beverages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 10:40pm EDT

DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Oettinger Brewery Signs Exclusive Agreement with Xphyto for Cannabis-Infused Beverages

13.05.2020 / 04:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(FSE:4XT)(OTC PINK:XPHYF) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a standstill agreement and letter of intent (the "Agreement") for cooperation in the field of development, production, and distribution of new cannabis-infused beverages and products with the renowned German brewery OETTINGER Brauerei GmbH ("Oettinger"). XPhyto and Oettinger have agreed to pursue the signing of an exclusive definitive agreement in due course, specifically for creating new cannabis-related beverages and products.

The German-based Oettinger brewery is based on a centuries-old tradition and has extensive experience and capacities in development, production, marketing and distribution of beers and non-alcoholic beverages. Oettinger beer is not only one of the best-selling beers in Germany, it is also internationally recognized as one of the largest brewery groups in the world.

"With so much strength and experience in the European beverage industry, Oettinger is an ideal partner for XPhyto. We very much look forward to this collaboration," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto. "In partnership with Oettinger and supported by Weihenstephan, we plan to establish ourselves as first-movers in Europe in this important and fast growing market."

XPhyto will continue its exclusive cannabis research and development agreement with the chair of brewing and beverage technology at the Technical University of Munich ("TUM"), School of Life Sciences Weihenstephan ("Weihenstephan"), first announced September 9, 2019.

Weihenstephan is home to the International Beverage Research Center Weihenstephan (the "iGZW"), a best-in-class interdisciplinary research and development center, capable of handling the entire drink design process chain - from basic molecular biology research through biotechnology processes to the final product. With a start-up cost of EUR 22 million, the iGZW includes a state-of-the-art pilot brewing plant which makes it possible to run a variety of trials to manufacture a broad range of beers in accordance with the German Purity Law and other fermented beverages using un-malted cereals and alternative starch carriers, as well as non-fermented beverages.

The chair of brewing and beverage technology has a well-earned reputation for expertise in the field of food and beverage science with an emphasis on commercial applicability. The institution has a specific focus on flavor-process-engineering, raw material and product design, food safety, and relevant legislative issues, such as EU designated "novel foods".

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto is a biotechnology and next-generation cannabis company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and European imports, distribution and sales. XPhyto's 100% owned subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH, a German narcotics manufacturer, importer and researcher has expertise in the design, testing and manufacture of thin film drug delivery systems, particularly transdermal patches and sub-lingual (oral) strips. Vektor also holds a number of narcotics licences issued by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), including import and manufacturing permits, as well as EU GMP lab certification. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by BfArM. Bunker has two exclusive R&D collaboration agreements with the Technical University of Munich, Chair of beverage and brewing technology and the Faculty of Chemistry. XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Europe including commercial cannabis cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability. XPhyto signed a supply, import and distribution agreement for cannabis oils and isolates with one of the largest, highest quality, and lowest cost cannabis cultivators in the world.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers
CEO & Director
+1.780.818.6422
info@xphyto.com
www.xphyto.com

Wolfgang Probst
Director
+49 8331 9948 122
info@bunker-ppd.de
www.xphyto.com

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building an industry leading medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing any commercial products; that the sale of any products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; frequent changes to cannabis regulations in Europe, Canada and elsewhere; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.


News Source: Issuer Direct

13.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.
United States
ISIN: CA98421R1055
EQS News ID: 1043007

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1043007  13.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1043007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP.
03/23RETRANSMISSION : COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
EQ
03/23RETRANSMISSION : COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
NE
03/20XPhyto Announces COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
NE
03/20XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Announces COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
EQ
03/19XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Epilepsy Treatment Program
EQ
03/19XPhyto Therapeutics Epilepsy Treatment Program
NE
03/03XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Initiates Infectious Disease Programs
EQ
03/03XPhyto Therapeutics Initiates Infectious Disease Programs
NE
02/18Exclusive Strategic Partnership Commenced Between XPhyto Therapeutics and Eli..
NE
02/18XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Exclusive Strategic Partnership Commenced Between XPhyto T..
EQ
More news
Chart XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh A. D. Rogers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP.220.83%122
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-67.38%10 217
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-21.86%5 333
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-0.20%4 888
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.3.36%2 827
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-23.47%2 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group