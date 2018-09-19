XPO Logistics : Appoints Bernard Wehbe as Supply Chain Managing Director for France and Switzerland

LYON, FRANCE - September 19, 2018 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has appointed Bernard Wehbe as managing director for its supply chain business in France and Switzerland, with responsibility for operations and new business development. He reports to Richard Cawston, managing director of supply chain in Europe.

Wehbe has more than three decades of experience in the logistics industry. Most recently, as deputy general director of FM Logistic in France, he had executive responsibility for its logistics, co-packing and transportation activities. He previously held senior positions at Kuehne+Nagel, notably as contract logistics director in France.

Cawston said, 'Bernard's extensive leadership experience in the contracts logistics environment makes him a strong choice to grow our operations in France, our second largest global market. He shares our commitment to business excellence and best-in-class service for our customers.'

About XPO Logistics and XPO Logistics Europe

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,505 locations and more than 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains.

europe.xpo.com XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. The company conducts the majority of its European operations through its subsidiary, XPO Logistics Europe, in which it holds an 86.25% controlling interest. The remaining stock is traded as XPO on Euronext Paris ­- Isin FR0000052870.

