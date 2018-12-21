XPO Logistics : Granted the 2018 National Carrier Award for Specialized Transportation in Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - December 20, 2018 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has received the 2018 National Carrier Award in the Specialized Transportation category, granted by the Intersectoral Expert Council (IEC) for the development of the automotive and road freight industry.

The National Carrier Award honors the high quality of XPO's transport operations in Russia, as selected from among more than 40 carriers taking part in the competition. The awards were initiated in 2017 by the IEC with the support of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and the business portal Trucks and Roads. The awards highlight the positive transformations taking place in the transportation market for the Russian business community.

Jean-Luc Bessade, managing director, supply chain-Russia, XPO Logistics, said, 'We're very proud to receive this award, as it highlights our team's commitment to safety and service excellence - especially our drivers and other colleagues involved in transport operations.'

About XPO Logistics and XPO Logistics Europe

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains.

XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. The company conducts the majority of its European operations through its subsidiary, XPO Logistics Europe, in which it holds an 86.25% controlling interest. The remaining stock is traded as XPO on Euronext Paris ­- Isin FR0000052870. europe.xpo.com

Media contact

XPO Logistics Europe

Anne Lafourcade

anne.lafourcade@xpo.com

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90