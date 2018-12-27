Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February
12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased XPO Logistics, Inc.
(“XPO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPO) securities
between February 26, 2014, and December 12, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). XPO investors have until February 12, 2019 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
On December 12, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”)
published a report asserting that a “forensic investigation” into XPO
had revealed “financial irregularities that conveniently cover [the
Company’s] growing financial strain and inability to complete additional
acquisitions despite repeated promises.” Specifically, Spruce Point
reported that it had discovered, among other issues, “concrete evidence
to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom
income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive
amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP’
results.” On this news, XPO’s share price fell $15.77 per share, or more
than 26%, to close at $44.50 on December 13, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPO’s highly touted
aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company;
(2) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true
financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting
of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (3) as a
result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased shares of XPO, you may move the Court no later than February
12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To
be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you
may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent
member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005040/en/