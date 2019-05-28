Robbins Arroyo LLP: XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Sued for Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of XPO Logistics
(NYSE: XPO) has filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the
company's officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duties from
February 26, 2014 through the present. XPO Logistics provides
transportation and logistics services domestically and internationally.
XPO's Officers and Directors Accused of Misleading Investors
According to the complaint, since September 2011, XPO grew from an
aggressive and ill-advised mergers and acquisition strategy. XPO touted
its strategy and accompanying fast-paced growth through its publicly
issued financial statements. However, those financial statements
contained irregularities that conveniently disguised its true financial
state. On December 12, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management started
casting doubt on the legitimacy of XPO's growth by publishing a report
asserting that XPO was covering financial irregularities. It had
evidence to suggest XPO was utilizing dubious tax accounting methods and
aggressive amortization assumptions amongst other factors to portray
glowing Non-GAAP results. By Spruce Point's calculations, XPO's
acquisitions had "generated $73m of cumulative adjusted free cash flow
in an expansionary economic period… [and is] indicative of a failed
business strategy yielding a paltry 1.2% return on invested capital."
Following the publication of the Spruce Point report, XPO's stock price
fell $15.77, or 26.17%, to close at $44.50 on December 13, 2018.
XPO Logistics Shareholders Have Legal Options
