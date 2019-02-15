Today's Logistics Report: XPO's Acquisition Shift; Amazon Drops Big Apple; Aviation's Jumbo Reversal

By Erica E. Phillips

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

XPO Logistics Inc. is stressing share buybacks over acquisitions while it copes with the loss of substantial business from its largest customer. The step back from an acquisitions strategy that helped build the company follows a weaker-than-expected earnings report and a lowered profit outlook for this year, the WSJ Logistics Report's Jennifer Smith writes, the latest signs of wavering growth at the business. XPO's biggest immediate concern is a large pullback in volume from a single customer that Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs wouldn't identify. Industry analysts believe that's likely Amazon, which is bringing more of its logistics operations in-house. That could make XPO a harbinger of similar actions at other Amazon transport and logistics providers. Others in the logistics sector may worry that an operator with an $8 billion war chest for acquisitions now says it makes more sense to buy its own stock than other companies.

Amazon.com Inc.'s push into New York City will be limited to its warehousing and fulfillment business. The company's decision to abandon its multi-headed headquarters move into New York marks a retreat in the face of stiff opposition from some local politicians, the WSJ's Laura Stevens, Jimmy Vielkind and Katie Honan report. It also marks a rare setback for Amazon in rapid expansion of fulfillment and other operations across the country, often with local and state tax incentives. Amazon says it won't reopen its second-headquarters search, and instead will maintain its plans for a business base in Northern Virginia and an office in Nashville. The Tennessee city may turn out to be a big winner with its position close to many regional trucking networks. Amazon still faces challenges in New York, with organized labor now looking to unionize warehouse workers at the company's growing logistics business there.

Airbus SE is finally recognizing what the aviation market figured out long ago: that frequency matters more than sheer scale in commercial aircraft operations. The manufacturer's decision to end production of its A380 superjumbo brings to a close a tumultuous history for the double-deck jet behemoth, the WSJ's Robert Wall reports, abandoning the $16 billion project after airlines flocked to smaller, nimbler long-range jets. The decision closes out a race between Airbus and Boeing Co. that began two decades ago over the fundamental direction of transportation markets, with Airbus betting that its superjumbo's gaping capacity would push aside the economics of smaller jets. FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. ordered A380 freighters, and other freighter operators touted the plane's hefty capacity. Both parcel carriers canceled their orders, however, and even the airfreight business has moved toward mid-size jets like the Boeing 767 that offer flexibility over scale.

COMMODITIES

Canadian crude oil producers are facing roadblocks in their attempts to meet rising demand south of the border. U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have American refiners scrambling to find new sources for the dense crude oil they need to make fuel, the WSJ's Vipal Monga and Rebecca Elliott report, but Canadian producers say moving the supplies is too costly. A shortage of pipeline capacity drove Canadian producers to send more crude by rail to the U.S. late last year. But more recently the shipments have declined because they aren't economically viable at current oil prices. Transporting a barrel from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast costs about $20 by rail, compared with about $12.50 by pipeline -- exceeding the current difference between U.S. and Canadian benchmark crude prices. The transportation problems could send energy prices rising for everything from gasoline to diesel to jet fuel.

Note: The WSJ Logistics Report will not publish Monday. We will resume publishing on Tuesday, February 19.

QUOTABLE

IN OTHER NEWS

FedEx Corp. said executive David Bronczek is leaving the company and stepping down from its board, just a few weeks after he became a director. (WSJ)

U.S. retail sales fell 1.2% in December, the steepest monthly decline since 2009. (WSJ)

A measure of business prices slipped in January. (WSJ)

Inflation eased in China last month. (WSJ)

Dubai International Airport briefly suspended flights Friday over a suspected drone activity. (WSJ)

Chinese officials are offering to sharply increase U.S. semiconductor sales to China to $200 billion over six years. (WSJ)

The Tennessee Valley Authority is closing two older coal-fired power plants. (WSJ)

Apple Inc. will resume selling older iPhone models in Germany. (WSJ)

BP PLC projects the vast majority of global energy supply growth will come from renewables and natural gas over the next two decades. (WSJ)

PepsiCo Inc. expects stronger revenue growth this year. (WSJ)

Nestlé SA's sales rose 3% last year. (WSJ)

Coca-Cola Co. executives expect sales will slow down this year. (WSJ)

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC reported its strongest sales growth since 2009. (WSJ)

Avon Products Inc. lost $78 million in the fourth quarter. (WSJ)

U.K. coffee chain operator Patisserie Holdings PLC found buyers for two of its brands. (WSJ)

Investors poured $347 million into subscription e-commerce startups last year, the lowest level since 2013. (WSJ)

Cannabis distributor Flow Kana Inc. landed $125 million in new financing. (WSJ)

European car sales declined for a fifth straight month in January. (Bloomberg)

Apple finished construction of a storage and shipment warehouse in Reno, Nev. (Reno Gazette Journal)

Grocer Supervalu Inc. is closing three distribution operations in the Pacific Northwest. (The Oregonian)

Two people were injured in an explosion at an XPO Logistics facility in the U.K. (BBC)

Austrian authorities are investigating Amazon for unfair practices. (Sourcing Journal)

A state watchdog in Tennessee is investigating incentives offered to a proposed FedEx Logistics facility in Memphis. (WMC5)

BNSF Railway is expanding its capital spending 5% this year to $3.57 billion. (Railway Age)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S will produce and supply sulfur bunker fuel on the U.S. East Coast. (Ship & Bunker)

Hutchison Ports Holdings Trust's annual profit slipped last year on a 1% decline in global container throughput. (Port Technology)

Kremlin-run bank VTB is buying the grain terminal at Russia's busiest port in a deal that will give it significant control over grain exports. (Financial Times)

The Port of Hong Kong fell out of the top five global rankings for container volume. (South China Morning Post)

DHL Express will use delivery barges on the Thames River. (The Loadstar)

ABOUT US

Paul Page is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow him at @PaulPage, and follow the entire WSJ Logistics Report team: @costasparis , @jensmithWSJ and @EEPhillips_WSJ. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Erica E. Phillips at erica.phillips@wsj.com