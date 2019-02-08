Log in
XPO LOGISTICS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

02/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the securities between February 26, 2014, and December 13, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of XPO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-xpo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 12, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital reported that its investigation into XPO revealed “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP” results” and “financial irregularities [covering] growing financial strain.”

On this news, the price of XPO’s shares plummeted $15.77 per share, or 26.17%.

The first case filed is Labul v. Xpo Logistics, Inc., 18-cv-02062.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
