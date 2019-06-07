Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  XPO Logistics Inc    XPO

XPO LOGISTICS INC

(XPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

XPO LOGISTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that its lengthy investigation into XPO revealed "concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing 'Non-GAAP' results" and "financial irregularities [covering] growing financial strain," among other findings.

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to shareholders, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing. 

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether XPO's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to XPO's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of XPO shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-xpo/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xpo-logistics-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-xpo-logistics-inc---xpo-300864086.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XPO LOGISTICS INC
06/07XPO LOGISTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/07XPO LOGISTICS : Named Winning 'W' Company for Gender Diversity of Its Board of D..
GL
06/04XPO LOGISTICS : to Celebrate WorldPride in NYC
GL
05/29XPO LOGISTICS : Unlocks Machine Learning for Customer Forecasting
GL
05/28ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
05/28GENERAL MOTORS : XPO Logistics Wins GM Supplier of the Year Award
AQ
05/24XPO LOGISTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/23XPO LOGISTICS : Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Third Conse..
AQ
05/17XPO LOGISTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of M..
AQ
05/16XPO LOGISTICS : Advances to Number 180 on Fortune 500 List
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About