XPO LOGISTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that its lengthy investigation into XPO revealed “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP” results” and “financial irregularities [covering] growing financial strain,” among other findings.

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to shareholders, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether XPO’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to XPO’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

