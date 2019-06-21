Log in
XPO LOGISTICS INC

(XPO)
XPO LOGISTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

06/21/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO).

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that its lengthy investigation into XPO revealed “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP’ results” and “financial irregularities [covering] growing financial strain,” among other findings.

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to shareholders, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether XPO’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to XPO’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of XPO shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-xpo/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
