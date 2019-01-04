XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
February 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities
class action lawsuits against XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), if they
purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2014, and
December 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are
pending in the United States District Courts for the District of
Connecticut and Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of XPO and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover
for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or
via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-xpo/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class
actions, you must petition the Courts by February 12, 2019.
About the Lawsuits
XPO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that its
lengthy investigation into XPO revealed “concrete evidence to suggest
dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income
through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive
amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP”
results” and “financial irregularities [covering] growing financial
strain,” among other findings.
On this news, the price of XPO’s shares plummeted $15.77 per share, or
26.17%.
The first case filed is Labul v. Xpo Logistics, Inc., 18-cv-02062.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
