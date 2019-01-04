Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  XPO Logistics Inc    XPO

XPO LOGISTICS INC (XPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2014, and December 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the District of Connecticut and Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of XPO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-xpo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Courts by February 12, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

XPO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that its lengthy investigation into XPO revealed “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP” results” and “financial irregularities [covering] growing financial strain,” among other findings.

On this news, the price of XPO’s shares plummeted $15.77 per share, or 26.17%.

The first case filed is Labul v. Xpo Logistics, Inc., 18-cv-02062.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XPO LOGISTICS INC
10:51pXPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
01/02DEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Pl..
BU
01/02XPO LOSS ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds XPO Logistics, Inc. Investors of Importa..
BU
2018XPO LOGISTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
2018XPO LOGISTICS : InterOcean Capital LLC Reduces Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XP..
AQ
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
2018XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
2018ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Misled Shareholders According to ..
BU
2018LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
2018XPO CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Cl..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 442 M
EBIT 2018 813 M
Net income 2018 431 M
Debt 2018 3 539 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,82
P/E ratio 2019 13,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 7 318 M
Chart XPO LOGISTICS INC
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 98,1 $
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Cooper President
Kenneth Wagers Chief Operating Officer
Sarah Glickman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mario A. Harik Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS INC-3.00%7 318
UNION PACIFIC-0.33%101 515
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.58%53 918
CSX CORPORATION-1.85%52 312
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-3.69%40 727
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.31%25 473
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.