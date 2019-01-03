Log in
News Summary

XPO LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds XPO Logistics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – XPO

01/03/2019 | 01:02am CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) from February 26, 2014 through December 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for XPO investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the XPO class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1473.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the company; (2) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, among other practices, under-reporting bad debts and using aggressive amortization assumptions; and (3) as a result, XPO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1473.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
