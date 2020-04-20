Log in
XPO Logistics : 2019 Sustainability Report

04/20/2020 | 07:16am EDT

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced the release of its annual Sustainability Report. The 2019 report provides details of the company's progress in key areas, including safety, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, ethics and compliance, environmental protection and governance.

Bradley Jacobs, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, 'Corporate sustainability has never been more important than it is right now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first priority at XPO is to keep our employees out of harm's way, particularly those on the front lines. We're doing this through comprehensive safety protocols and a number of new benefits, including Pandemic Paid Sick Leave in North America. I'm deeply grateful to our global team, and proud that XPO is a company that takes care of its people.'

XPO's 2019 Sustainability Report can be downloaded from https://sustainability.xpo.com.

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 11:15:07 UTC
