XPO Logistics Adds COVID-19 Dashboard to XPO Connect

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
04/22 04:10:00 pm
60.35 USD   +4.23%
07:01aXPO Logistics Adds COVID-19 Dashboard to XPO Connect
GL
04/21XPO LOGISTICS : truck on highway over forest
AQ
04/20XPO LOGISTICS : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
04/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

GREENWICH, Conn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has moved quickly to introduce a new digital dashboard for shippers and carriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company integrated the tools with its XPO Connect™ digital freight platform in North America and Europe.

Mario Harik, chief information officer, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re giving our customers a central source of vital information as they manage their supply chains in uncharted waters. Our team developed the COVID-19 dashboard on the cloud and deployed it globally in a matter of days. We’ll continue to leverage our technology to rapidly respond to customer needs.”

The multilingual dashboard is located in the analytics section of XPO Connect™ and includes daily alerts issued by states, provinces, countries and transportation infrastructure sources, such as municipalities and airports.

XPO Connect™ is a multimodal, digital freight platform that provides virtual access to XPO's range of transportation services. The technology uses machine learning to become continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers buy and sell capacity.

For more about XPO’s response to COVID-19, visit xpo.com.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1 203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
