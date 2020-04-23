XPO Logistics Adds COVID-19 Dashboard to XPO Connect

GREENWICH, Conn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has moved quickly to introduce a new digital dashboard for shippers and carriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company integrated the tools with its XPO Connect™ digital freight platform in North America and Europe.



Mario Harik, chief information officer, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re giving our customers a central source of vital information as they manage their supply chains in uncharted waters. Our team developed the COVID-19 dashboard on the cloud and deployed it globally in a matter of days. We’ll continue to leverage our technology to rapidly respond to customer needs.”

The multilingual dashboard is located in the analytics section of XPO Connect™ and includes daily alerts issued by states, provinces, countries and transportation infrastructure sources, such as municipalities and airports.

XPO Connect™ is a multimodal, digital freight platform that provides virtual access to XPO's range of transportation services. The technology uses machine learning to become continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers buy and sell capacity.

For more about XPO’s response to COVID-19, visit xpo.com .

