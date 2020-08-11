XPO Logistics : Florence, KY Employees Reject Union

Employees at the XPO Logistics LTL service center in Florence, KY voted to reject representation by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The results of the mail-in ballot election were announced today by the National Labor Relations Board. We're pleased that our employees in Florence chose to remain union free and maintain their voice in the workplace. We'll continue to work together to create a safe and positive work environment and deliver quality service to our customers.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 18:27:11 UTC