XPO Logistics, Inc.

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
Summary 
News Summary

XPO Logistics : Florence, KY Employees Reject Union

08/11/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Employees at the XPO Logistics LTL service center in Florence, KY voted to reject representation by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The results of the mail-in ballot election were announced today by the National Labor Relations Board. We're pleased that our employees in Florence chose to remain union free and maintain their voice in the workplace. We'll continue to work together to create a safe and positive work environment and deliver quality service to our customers.

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 18:27:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 260 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,65 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -748x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 7 463 M 7 463 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 96 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 88,27 $
Last Close Price 81,72 $
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Cooper President
Alex Santoro Executive Vice President-Operations
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer
Mario A. Harik Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.2.53%7 463
UNION PACIFIC1.18%126 841
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY13.99%72 015
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION5.34%52 170
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED15.70%38 871
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN20.46%17 406
