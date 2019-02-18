XPO Logistics : Launches New Website Experience

GREENWICH, Conn. - February 18, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the launch of its dynamic website redesign at xpo.com The new site changes the way users experience the XPO brand, engaging them in learning how XPO helps move the world forward.

Erin Kurtz, senior vice president of communications of XPO Logistics, said, "We're committed to creating the best online experience for everyone interested in knowing more about XPO. Our new website better reflects the progressive nature of our company - it creates more energy through multimedia content that will continue to evolve as we grow."

Site visitors can learn about XPO's culture and service offering as a publicly traded company, apply for a job, track a shipment or contact more than 1,500 XPO locations in 32 countries.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,535 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

