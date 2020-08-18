Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  XPO Logistics, Inc.    XPO

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 07:01am EDT

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics magazine for the 5th consecutive year. The 2020 Top 100 Truckers were selected from a broad range of transportation providers, including large truckload and less-than-truckload carriers, regional haulers and niche providers, such as last mile.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re honored that Inbound Logistics has once again recognized the value of our transportation services. We went into these challenging times with strong digital capabilities for freight management on our XPO Connect platform. Our ability to source capacity in atypical market environments is serving our customers well.”

To determine the top truckers, Inbound Logistics assessed each company’s capabilities relative to prevalent supply chain requirements. The 2020 directory of Top 100 Truckers serves as a benchmark for shippers when evaluating trucking partners.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
07:01aXPO Logistics Named a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics
GL
08/17ASDA : XPO Logistics Renews Partnership with Asda to Provide Reverse Logistics S..
AQ
08/13XPO LOGISTICS : M&S ACCELERATES FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION WITH NEW DISTRI..
AQ
08/13XPO Logistics Renews Partnership with Asda to Provide Reverse Logistics Servi..
GL
08/11XPO LOGISTICS : Florence, KY Employees Reject Union
PU
08/11XPO Logistics Named a 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain
GL
08/06XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for 2020
GL
08/05XPO LOGISTICS : Manages COVID-19 Surge in Last Mile Demand with New XPO Connect ..
AQ
08/05XPO Logistics Manages COVID-19 Surge in Last Mile Demand with New XPO Connect..
GL
07/31XPO LOGISTICS : Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments; Eduardo Pelleissone..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 270 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -473x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 7 553 M 7 553 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 96 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 88,38 $
Last Close Price 82,70 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Cooper President
Alex Santoro Executive Vice President-Operations
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer
Mario A. Harik Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.3.76%7 553
UNION PACIFIC6.16%131 606
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY15.69%73 882
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.43%53 152
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED17.60%40 424
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN20.49%17 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group