XPO Logistics : Pandemic Paid Sick Leave

We're grateful for everything our employees are doing in these extraordinary times. We're listening to their feedback, and we're adjusting our policies and programs to support the needs of our employees and their families. Today, as part of the changes we're making to care for our workforce as this pandemic evolves, we're making new additions to our benefits program:

Pandemic Paid Sick Leave:

We're providing up to two weeks of additional 100%-paid sick leave (up to 10 days or 80 hours) to ensure that employees can take care of themselves. Pandemic Paid Sick Leave is retroactive to March 1, 2020, and will be in effect until May 15, 2020. These paid sick days are in addition to our normal paid time off (PTO) policy, which is provided to employees to use when they're ill, taking a vacation or need to be away from work. The Pandemic Paid Sick Leave can be utilized when an employee is: Being tested for COVID-19 or awaiting test results . Under mandatory quarantine, including when an employee is under company-ordered quarantine or isolation following direct exposure (as defined by the CDC) to COVID-19 and when an employee has been ordered by a local, state or federal authority or healthcare provider to self-quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. Sharing a household with someone who is awaiting test results for COVID-19. Under self-quarantine based on a city- or state-specific lockdown order or if they've traveled in the past 14 days to a CDC-designated Level 2/3 country.

We're also providing up to three days of paid leave for employees affected by workplace closures when sanitization is needed following COVID-19 exposure.

These changes are in addition to other measures we've already implemented to protect the health and well-being of our employees: We've procured massive quantities of hand sanitizer and gloves. We practice hygiene and social distancing measures to every possible extent in all locations as recommended by the federal government. We've rolled out no-contact delivery procedures to help protect drivers. To screen for potential COVID-19 exposure, employees answer five questions each day before entering XPO facilities, ensuring their health, travel and contact with others won't endanger their coworkers.



As we make needed changes to defeat COVID-19, we will continue to safeguard each other at XPO so we can continue to serve our customers.