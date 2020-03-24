Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  XPO Logistics, Inc.    XPO

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPO Logistics : Pandemic Paid Sick Leave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

We're grateful for everything our employees are doing in these extraordinary times. We're listening to their feedback, and we're adjusting our policies and programs to support the needs of our employees and their families. Today, as part of the changes we're making to care for our workforce as this pandemic evolves, we're making new additions to our benefits program:

Pandemic Paid Sick Leave:

  • We're providing up to two weeks of additional 100%-paid sick leave (up to 10 days or 80 hours) to ensure that employees can take care of themselves. Pandemic Paid Sick Leave is retroactive to March 1, 2020, and will be in effect until May 15, 2020. These paid sick days are in addition to our normal paid time off (PTO) policy, which is provided to employees to use when they're ill, taking a vacation or need to be away from work. The Pandemic Paid Sick Leave can be utilized when an employee is:
    • Being tested for COVID-19 or awaiting test results.
    • Under mandatory quarantine, including when an employee is under company-ordered quarantine or isolation following direct exposure (as defined by the CDC) to COVID-19 and when an employee has been ordered by a local, state or federal authority or healthcare provider to self-quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
    • Sharing a household with someone who is awaiting test results for COVID-19.
    • Under self-quarantine based on a city- or state-specific lockdown order or if they've traveled in the past 14 days to a CDC-designated Level 2/3 country.
  • We're also providing up to three days of paid leave for employees affected by workplace closures when sanitization is needed following COVID-19 exposure.
  • These changes are in addition to other measures we've already implemented to protect the health and well-being of our employees:
    • We've procured massive quantities of hand sanitizer and gloves.
    • We practice hygiene and social distancing measures to every possible extent in all locations as recommended by the federal government.
    • We've rolled out no-contact delivery procedures to help protect drivers.
    • To screen for potential COVID-19 exposure, employees answer five questions each day before entering XPO facilities, ensuring their health, travel and contact with others won't endanger their coworkers.

As we make needed changes to defeat COVID-19, we will continue to safeguard each other at XPO so we can continue to serve our customers.

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 21:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
05:08pXPO LOGISTICS : Pandemic Paid Sick Leave
PU
03/20XPO LOGISTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10XPO LOGISTICS : One of XPO's new duo-trailers in Spain, two full-sized trailers ..
AQ
03/10XPO Logistics Named by Forbes as a Best Company to Work for in Spain for 2020
GL
03/09XPO LOGISTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/06XPO LOGISTICS : Students from Girls With Impact visit XPO's Greenwich headquarte..
AQ
03/05XPO Logistics Renews Support of Girls With Impact for 2020
GL
03/04XPO LOGISTICS : and Mercedes-Benz
PU
03/04XPO Logistics Partners with Mercedes-Benz to Provide Extensive UK Transportat..
GL
02/24XPO LOGISTICS : CEO Bradley Jacobs to Give Keynote Address at The Traffic Club o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 033 M
EBIT 2020 977 M
Net income 2020 492 M
Debt 2020 4 546 M
Yield 2020 0,03%
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 4 098 M
Chart XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 98,58  $
Last Close Price 44,37  $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Cooper President
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer
Mario A. Harik Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Jesselson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.-44.33%3 758
UNION PACIFIC-34.82%81 340
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-15.44%48 572
CSX CORPORATION-31.08%38 591
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-38.76%31 806
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-18.99%25 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group