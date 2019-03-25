Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  XpresSpa Group Inc    XSPA

XPRESSPA GROUP INC

(XSPA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

XpresSpa Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 28, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13688925. The replay will be available until April 18, 2019.

The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investors” tab and navigate to the “Events” link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is the world’s largest airport spa company, with 56 locations in 23 airports globally, including one off-airport spa at Westfield World Trade Center in New York City. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Holland, and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group’s non-core assets include Infomedia and intellectual property assets. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

Investor Relations:
ICR
Raphael Gross
(203) 682-8253

 

XpresSpa Group.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XPRESSPA GROUP INC
04:06pXpresSpa Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Mar..
GL
03/22XPRESSPA GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modi..
AQ
03/15XPRESSPA GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/08XPRESSPA GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIAT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/25XPRESSPA GROUP INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Chart XPRESSPA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
XpresSpa Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPRESSPA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 479%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Jankowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Todd Bernstein Chairman
Janine Canale Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew Kennedy Lang Head-Technology
Donald E. Stout Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPRESSPA GROUP INC1,893.59%5
ADOBE SYSTEMS14.79%127 018
WORKDAY19.66%42 420
AUTODESK19.91%33 776
SQUARE INC33.87%31 515
ELECTRONIC ARTS29.69%30 661
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.