Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  XPS Pensions Group plc    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:35:03 pm
127.25 GBp   -3.23%
12:48pTITLE : Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Planning Update
PU
02/20TITLE : Regulator to set out clear expectations for trustee knowledge and governance
PU
02/13TITLE : Transfer values regain lost ground in January
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Title: Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Planning Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 12:48pm EDT
Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Planning

XPS Pensions Group is continuing to monitor the situation arising from the threat of Coronavirus and its impact on our staff and business. Our multiple offices, and IT infrastructure which supports remote working as part of business as usual mean that, at this stage in the pandemic, we are confident that we can continue to operate with little disruption. However, this note is aimed to update you on what actions XPS Pensions Group is currently taking to prepare for potential disruption as a result of staff illness, locations being inaccessible, wider government restrictions or supply chain issues.

Business Continuity Plan

Given the unprecedented nature of the situation, we have established a working party to manage our
response, headed by our Chief Operating Officer. We recognise that this is a fast moving and unpredictable
situation, and the business is adopting a flexible approach in response, in conjunction with regular meetings
of our Executive Committee.
All staff have been provided with guidance on good practice measures that should be taken to help protect
themselves against the new coronavirus, along with instructions on what actions they should take if they
believe they may have been in contact with the virus.
In light of the emerging threats we have strengthened our ability to support widespread remote working.
We have confirmed that remote working is possible for all critical staff and processes and have made sure
that we have the associated equipment / technology required to ensure we can continue to provide core
services (including pensioner payroll & client banking & investment transactions) in the event of material
business disruption arising from staff illness and or office closure. This has included sourcing additional
equipment to ensure extended remote working capability is in place to provide critical processes if there
is very significant UK wide disruption ('peak disruption').
We have also reviewed our supply chain to ensure we understand our reliance on key third parties and have
identified appropriate contingency plans e.g. alternate approved suppliers.
We are in advance stages of planning to ensure high levels of service if the disruption were to continue over
an extended period.
We have validated our staff emergency communication facility, which enables us to notify and provide
updates to our staff by text messaging should the need arise, as well as confirming local plans.
We have implemented a series of rolling tests of the ability of our systems to sustain a significant shift to
remote working. These are designed to not only confirm that critical staff can access the necessary systems
but that working practices during an incident will continue to provide the degrees of quality and security we
have committed to with our clients.
In addition all staff have been instructed not to travel to any XPS office other than their local office for
the time being to avoid potential cross contamination between locations. However, staff will attend client
meetings where required unless it means mixing with 'non local' XPS staff, in which case we will offer
teleconferencing or videoconferencing alternatives.

Communication

We shall continue to monitor UK Government guidance and will adapt our plans in response to any change.
We will proactively provide further communication as the situation develops.

Should you have any specific questions please contact: Risk@xpsgroup.com

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 16:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
12:48pTITLE : Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Planning Update
PU
02/20TITLE : Regulator to set out clear expectations for trustee knowledge and govern..
PU
02/13TITLE : Transfer values regain lost ground in January
PU
01/17XPS PENSIONS : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
01/16TITLE : Sustainable investment: Harnessing the power of pensions
PU
2019UK pension insurance deals jump to record $50 billion in 2019, more in pipeli..
RE
2019XPS PENSIONS : ' Radar wins 'Actuarial Software of the Year'
PU
2019XPS PENSIONS : Interim results
PU
2019TITLE : Transfer values plunge during October as activity increases
PU
2019TITLE : Funding levels rise despite volatile asset performance
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 117 M
EBIT 2020 26,7 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 55,2 M
Yield 2020 5,00%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
EV / Sales2021 2,57x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 179,33  GBp
Last Close Price 131,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Samuel Bernstein Chief Operating Officer & Partner
Snehal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-4.01%331
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.69%64 405
UBS GROUP-34.14%30 538
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.19%30 207
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-11.91%25 334
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.59%20 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group