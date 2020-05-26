Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  XPS Pensions Group plc    XPS   GB00BDDN1T20

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Title: How well have fiduciary managers tackled the COVID-19 crisis?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT
How well have fiduciary managers tackled the COVID-19 crisis?

Fiduciary Manager (FM) appointments were few and far between before the 2008 financial crisis and it is only recently that a number of fiduciary managers have faced their first real challenges. Since 2008, fiduciary managers have operated in one of the longest bull runs.

We examine how FMs have coped during the volatile quarter and whether FMs have managed to deliver the promises they made to pension schemes.

Read report here

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 15:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
05/21TITLE : Watch our recent webcast | XPS Live - Investing your way through the cri..
PU
05/04TITLE : Regulator allows for COVID-19 impacts in 2020 Annual Funding Statement
PU
04/29TITLE : Accounting for pensions – has your balance sheet improved?
PU
04/23TITLE : Watch our recent webcast | XPS Live with The Pensions Regulator
PU
04/08TITLE : COVID-19 Checklist of key actions for trustees
PU
04/07TITLE : XPS' reviews pension scheme funding levels and highlights potential scen..
PU
03/20TITLE : XPS comments on Bank of England's latest rate cut
PU
03/16TITLE : Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Planning Update
PU
02/20TITLE : Regulator to set out clear expectations for trustee knowledge and govern..
PU
02/13TITLE : Transfer values regain lost ground in January
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 118 M
EBIT 2020 26,8 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 56,4 M
Yield 2020 5,48%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
EV / Sales2021 2,39x
Capitalization 244 M
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 179,33 GBp
Last Close Price 120,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Samuel Bernstein Chief Operating Officer & Partner
Snehal Shah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-12.41%297
BLACKROCK, INC.2.11%78 245
UBS GROUP AG-21.16%35 565
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.45%30 548
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-5.54%26 189
STATE STREET CORPORATION-30.06%19 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group