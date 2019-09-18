Title: Taking control of your pension scheme's future | Part 3 - Understanding Assets

The asset strategy represents one of the key ways that a scheme can control its future financial position. Managing assets spans several distinct areas of pension scheme strategy including journey planning, portfolio construction, implementation and monitoring. In this paper we will focus on the journey plan flight path. If the journey plan isn't right then the scope for meeting your requirements is severely compromised, irrespective of the quality of your portfolio construction, implementation and monitoring.
