XPS Pensions Group PLC

XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC

(XPS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Title: Taking control of your pension scheme's future | Part 3 - Understanding Assets

0
09/18/2019 | 10:37am EDT

The asset strategy represents one of the key ways that a scheme can control its future financial position. Managing assets spans several distinct areas of pension scheme strategy including journey planning, portfolio construction, implementation and monitoring. In this paper we will focus on the journey plan flight path. If the journey plan isn't right then the scope for meeting your requirements is severely compromised, irrespective of the quality of your portfolio construction, implementation and monitoring.

Read more

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 14:36:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 117 M
EBIT 2020 26,7 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 53,0 M
Yield 2020 5,72%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
XPS Pensions Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 172,67  GBp
Last Close Price 115,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Oliver Bramhall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gareth Cuff Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tom Cross Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Robert Arthur Ainslie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Samuel Bernstein Executive Director & Head-Pensions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC-29.66%292
BLACKROCK INC.11.80%69 556
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.68%43 692
UBS GROUP-7.64%41 643
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.52%22 437
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION17.25%20 670
Categories
