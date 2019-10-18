XPS Pensions : Notice of Pre-close Trading Update

18 October 2019

XPS Pensions Group plc

(the "Company")

Notice of Pre-close Trading Update

The Company announces that it will issue a Pre-close Trading Update on 24 October 2019.

For further information, contact:

XPS Pensions Group +44 (0)118 918 5000 Zoe Adlam

General Counsel and Company Secretary Media Enquiries Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees +44 (0)20 3757 4984 Nick Hennis +44 (0)20 3781 8330

Notes to Editors:

XPS Pensions Group is the largest pure pensions consultancy in the UK, specialising in pensions actuarial & consulting, investment consulting and pensions administration, with revenues of around £110 million. The XPS Pensions Group business combines expertise, insight and technology to address the needs of both pension trustees and sponsoring companies for over 1,000 pension schemes on an ongoing and project basis. These clients include 25 schemes with over £1bn of assets, and we undertake pensions administration for over 800,000 scheme members.