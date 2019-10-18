Log in
XPS Pensions : Notice of Pre-close Trading Update

0
10/18/2019 | 04:14am EDT
RNS Number : 3046Q
XPS Pensions Group PLC
18 October 2019

18 October 2019

XPS Pensions Group plc

(the "Company")

Notice of Pre-close Trading Update

The Company announces that it will issue a Pre-close Trading Update on 24 October 2019.

-Ends-

For further information, contact:

XPS Pensions Group

+44 (0)118 918 5000

Zoe Adlam
General Counsel and Company Secretary

Media Enquiries

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

+44 (0)20 3757 4984

Nick Hennis

+44 (0)20 3781 8330

Notes to Editors:

XPS Pensions Group is the largest pure pensions consultancy in the UK, specialising in pensions actuarial & consulting, investment consulting and pensions administration, with revenues of around £110 million. The XPS Pensions Group business combines expertise, insight and technology to address the needs of both pension trustees and sponsoring companies for over 1,000 pension schemes on an ongoing and project basis. These clients include 25 schemes with over £1bn of assets, and we undertake pensions administration for over 800,000 scheme members.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCCKODQABDDCKD

Disclaimer

XPS Pensions Group plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:13:07 UTC
