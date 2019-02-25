Log in
XRF Scientific : February 2019 Investor Presentation

02/25/2019 | 05:53pm EST

Investor Presentation February 2019

Company Overview

  • Manufacturer of consumables and equipment for mining and industry, for X-Ray

Fluorescence (XRF) analysis - a powerful long-established analytical technique, vital to the discovery, evaluation, qualification and production of most metals and control of material manufacturing processes

X-Ray Flux and chemicals

Platinum Labware and Precision Platinum Products

The XRF Analysis Process

Samples are sent from production to the laboratory

The samples are then processed into a fine dust

The glass disk is presented into an x-ray spectrometer for analysisThe sample dust is then fused into a glass bead usingXRF Scientific's products

Our Products

Industry

Laboratory

Mining

Sample sources:

  • Production

  • Shipping

  • Exploration

Materials:

  • Cement

  • Steel

  • Glass

  • Ceramics

  • Research

  • Education

Minerals:

  • Iron ore

  • Nickel

  • Copper

  • Aluminium

  • Bauxite

  • Manganese

  • Uranium

  • Lithium

  • Mineral sands

  • Commercial labs

Half Year Results - Overview

Half Year Results

Full Year Results

($m)

1H19

1H18

Change

2018

2017

2016

Sales revenue

15.0

12.1

24%

24.2

21.5

21.0

EBITDA

2.1

1.2

80%

2.5

1.7

3.0

Profit before tax

1.6

0.7

118%

1.5

1.0

2.4

Acquisition costs

0.0

0.2

(100%)

0.2

0.1

0.2

Platinum Division expansion costs

0.2

0.4

(34%)

0.8

1.1

0.5

Bank Refinancing costs

0.1

0.0

100%

0.0

0.0

0.0

Underlying profit before tax

2.0

1.3

49%

2.5

2.2

3.0

Net profit after tax

1.1

0.53

105%

1.0

0.8

1.5

Earnings per share (cents)

0.8

0.4

105%

0.8

0.6

1.2

Weighted average no. of shares

133,825,803

133,825,803

133,825,803

133,825,803

133,126,318

Dividends (cents per share)

0.0

0.0

0.30

0.24

0.5

Dividend payout ratio

39%

40%

43%

5

Disclaimer

XRF Scientific Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 22:52:06 UTC
