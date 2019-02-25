XRF Scientific : February 2019 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation February 2019
Fluorescence (XRF) analysis - a powerful long-established analytical technique, vital to the discovery, evaluation, qualification and production of most metals and control of material manufacturing processes
Platinum Labware and Precision Platinum Products
Samples are sent from production to the laboratory
The samples are then processed into a fine dust
The glass disk is presented into an x-ray spectrometer for analysisThe sample dust is then fused into a glass bead usingXRF Scientific's products
Industry
Laboratory
Mining
-
Production
-
Shipping
-
Exploration
Materials:
-
Cement
-
Steel
-
Glass
-
Ceramics
-
Research
-
Education
Minerals:
-
Iron ore
-
Nickel
-
Copper
-
Aluminium
-
Bauxite
-
Manganese
-
Uranium
-
Lithium
-
Mineral sands
-
Commercial labs
Half Year Results - Overview
Half Year Results
Full Year Results
|
($m)
|
1H19
|
1H18
|
Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Sales revenue
|
15.0
|
12.1
|
24%
|
24.2
|
21.5
|
21.0
|
EBITDA
|
2.1
|
1.2
|
80%
|
2.5
|
1.7
|
3.0
|
Profit before tax
|
1.6
|
0.7
|
118%
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
2.4
|
Acquisition costs
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
(100%)
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Platinum Division expansion costs
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
(34%)
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
Bank Refinancing costs
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
100%
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Underlying profit before tax
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
49%
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
3.0
|
Net profit after tax
|
1.1
|
0.53
|
105%
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
Earnings per share (cents)
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
105%
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
Weighted average no. of shares
|
133,825,803
|
133,825,803
|
133,825,803
|
133,825,803
|
133,126,318
|
Dividends (cents per share)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.30
|
0.24
|
0.5
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
39%
|
40%
|
43%
Disclaimer
