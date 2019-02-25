XRF Scientific : February 2019 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation February 2019

Company Overview

Manufacturer of consumables and equipment for mining and industry, for X-Ray

Fluorescence (XRF) analysis - a powerful long-established analytical technique, vital to the discovery, evaluation, qualification and production of most metals and control of material manufacturing processes

X-Ray Flux and chemicals

Platinum Labware and Precision Platinum Products

The XRF Analysis Process

Samples are sent from production to the laboratory

The samples are then processed into a fine dust

The glass disk is presented into an x-ray spectrometer for analysisThe sample dust is then fused into a glass bead usingXRF Scientific's products

Our Products

Industry

Laboratory

Mining

Sample sources:

Production

Shipping

Exploration

Materials:

Cement

Steel

Glass

Ceramics

Research

Education

Minerals:

Iron ore

Nickel

Copper

Aluminium

Bauxite

Manganese

Uranium

Lithium

Mineral sands

Commercial labs

Half Year Results - Overview

Half Year Results

Full Year Results

($m) 1H19 1H18 Change 2018 2017 2016 Sales revenue 15.0 12.1 24% 24.2 21.5 21.0 EBITDA 2.1 1.2 80% 2.5 1.7 3.0 Profit before tax 1.6 0.7 118% 1.5 1.0 2.4 Acquisition costs 0.0 0.2 (100%) 0.2 0.1 0.2 Platinum Division expansion costs 0.2 0.4 (34%) 0.8 1.1 0.5 Bank Refinancing costs 0.1 0.0 100% 0.0 0.0 0.0 Underlying profit before tax 2.0 1.3 49% 2.5 2.2 3.0 Net profit after tax 1.1 0.53 105% 1.0 0.8 1.5 Earnings per share (cents) 0.8 0.4 105% 0.8 0.6 1.2 Weighted average no. of shares 133,825,803 133,825,803 133,825,803 133,825,803 133,126,318 Dividends (cents per share) 0.0 0.0 0.30 0.24 0.5 Dividend payout ratio 39% 40% 43%

5