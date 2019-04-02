Log in
XRF Scientific Limited    XRF   AU000000XRF8

XRF SCIENTIFIC LIMITED

(XRF)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/01
0.165 AUD   +1.85%
XRF Scientific : Platinum mould flatness and its effect on XRF analysis

04/02/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

In XRF techniques the observed fluorescent X-ray counts are not directly proportional to concentration but must be corrected for absorption-enhancement effects caused by the influence of all other elements in the samples. Matrix correction is typically carried out by analyzing all major elements likely to be encountered, using extensive standard suites for all elements and by generating alpha correction factors using fundamental, empirical or regression methods or a combination of these approaches.

During use of this technique, problems can arise with glass disc curvature due to platinum moulds becoming convex over time and variation in XRF cup quality. Both of these factors lead to serious progressive decreases in precision.

In Australia where XRF Scientific's manufacturing operations are based, the highest number of lithium borate fusions in the world are performed. This closeness to the industry has allowed us to develop a unique understanding of the problems faced on a daily basis by the XRF analysist.

One key area of concern that XRF Scientific has addressed with customers is the flatness of platinum moulds used to cast the melt of the lithium borate flux, in which the sample has been homogenously mixed with. The manufacturing process at our platinum factory in Melbourne has been refined through the last twenty years, to a point where the flatness of our moulds are the industry standard.

Test equipment and quality processes ensure our platinum moulds are consistently flat to our industry leading standards. The platinum melting and fabrication processes employed ensure that our moulds stay as flat as possible over time. In house precious metal refining processes also ensure a high quality platinum gold alloy is provided, and that the platinum mould does not contaminate your sample preparation process.

Pease do not hesitate to contact us to discuss our quality and flatness standards, and how they can reduce your sample preparation errors influencing your x-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis results.

Disclaimer

XRF Scientific Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:26:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 30,8 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 21,7 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,24  AUD
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vance Stazzonelli Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Frederick Sheppard Grimwade Non-Executive Chairman
David Brown Non-Executive Director
David William Kiggins Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Watson Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XRF SCIENTIFIC LIMITED15.71%16
WORLDPAY INC49.31%35 265
FISERV20.13%34 603
FIRST DATA CORP57.60%24 623
GLOBAL PAYMENTS34.45%21 550
CINTAS CORPORATION22.02%21 208
