XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED    XST   AU000000XST7

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED

(XST)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/14
0.002 AUD   0.00%
01:36aXSTATE RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - C Hodge
PU
07/23XSTATE RESOURCES : s708A Notice
PU
2018XSTATE RESOURCES : Update on Singapore Supreme Court Proceedings 17-Sep-2018
PU
Xstate Resources : Appendix 3Y - C Hodge

07/24/2020

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

96 009 217 154

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Chris Hodge

Date of last notice

7 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

- Netwealth Investments Limited

(including registered holder)

- CCH Resources Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Director related entities

Date of change

23 July 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

764,839 shares (Direct)

11,852,500 shares (Indirect)

9,000,000 options (Indirect)

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

14,750,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$29,500

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

764,839 shares (Direct)

26,602,500 shares (Indirect)

9,000,000 options (Indirect)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Issued pursuant to shareholder approval

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

granted on 21 July 2020 as partial payment

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

for outstanding Director fees.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts N/A

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If Prior clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 - Appendix 3Y

Page

2

Disclaimer

Xstate Resources Limited published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 05:35:10 UTC
