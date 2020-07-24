Xstate Resources : Appendix 3Y - C Hodge
07/24/2020 | 01:36am EDT
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
96 009 217 154
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Chris Hodge
Date of last notice
7 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
- Netwealth Investments Limited
(including registered holder)
- CCH Resources Pty Ltd
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Director related entities
Date of change
23 July 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
764,839 shares (Direct)
11,852,500 shares (Indirect)
9,000,000 options (Indirect)
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
14,750,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$29,500
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
764,839 shares (Direct)
26,602,500 shares (Indirect)
9,000,000 options (Indirect)
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Issued pursuant to shareholder approval
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
granted on 21 July 2020 as partial payment
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
for outstanding Director fees.
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
N/A
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NO
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If Prior clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 - Appendix 3Y
Page
2
Disclaimer
Xstate Resources Limited published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 05:35:10 UTC
Latest news on XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2019
0,07 M
0,05 M
0,05 M
Net income 2019
-0,70 M
-0,50 M
-0,50 M
Net cash 2019
0,54 M
0,39 M
0,39 M
P/E ratio 2019
-4,98x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
2,90 M
2,06 M
2,06 M
EV / Sales 2018
8,74x
EV / Sales 2019
54,6x
Nbr of Employees
1
Free-Float
56,2%
Chart XSTATE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.