XSUNX INC
XsunX : Continues to Build Growing Presence in California With Latest Commercial Solar Carport Project Delivery

08/15/2018 | 03:11am CEST

August 15, 2018|Tom Djokovich|News, XsunX Press Releases

Company Pairs Multiple Technologies to Reduce and Even Eliminate Certain Costly Energy Rates

ALISO VIEJO, CA - XsunX, Inc., a leading solar and energy saving technologies provider, today announced that the Company has delivered another state-of-the-art commercial solar carport power system.

The latest, an 85-Kilowatt solar carport installation in Garden Grove, California, is coupled with energy demand control technology to deliver the potential of well over $1 million in projected energy savings in just its first 25-years of operation.

The project, which was installed for the Garden Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church, coupled an 85kW solar PV carport with energy demand control to reduce energy costs two ways - through solar energy production to power the Church and energy use management to improve how efficiently the Church uses energy.

Together, these technologies will significantly reduce the church's operating costs by about $30,000 in the 1st year alone. Yearly savings will continue to increase while adding to the property's aesthetics and value.

'Solar carports are one of the better investments commercial property owners can make,' stated Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX. 'And, with XsunX's ability to offer solar carports at nearly the same cost as solar roof-tops, we help turn parking areas into profitable assets allowing our clients to never look at their parking areas the same way again.'

About XsunX: XsunX specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV), energy storage, and energy efficiency technologies to provide our clients long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. Making solar energy a sound investment for our clients is our mission.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xsunx.com, or to learn more about the benefits of solar energy for your business or home schedule a free PV project assessment.

Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'may,' 'intend,' 'expect' and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein, are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Disclaimer

XsunX Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 01:10:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Djokovich President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Thomas A. Anderson Chairman
Oz Fundingsland Independent Director
Michael A. Russak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XSUNX INC10.00%0
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-22.29%5 533
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC22.10%2 104
SUNRUN INC123.90%1 449
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.-61.43%1 326
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-17.20%1 012
