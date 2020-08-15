Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Xtant Medical Holdings Inc    XTNT

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC

(XTNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages XTNT Stockholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Xtant") (NYSE: XTNT) on behalf of the company's stockholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Xtant's board of directors have violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, causing harm to the company and its stockholders.

Current Xtant stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/xtant/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com 
www.kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-xtant-medical-holdings-inc-xtnt-and-encourages-xtnt-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301112797.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC
09:01aKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT)..
PR
08/10XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unreg..
AQ
08/10Xtant Medical Announces Debt Restructuring
GL
08/03XTANT MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/03XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/03Xtant Medical Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/30Xtant Medical to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3, 202..
GL
05/07XTANT MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/07XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/07Xtant Medical Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group