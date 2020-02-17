Xtep International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xtep International Holdings Limited

特步 國際 控 股有 限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1368)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Xtep International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis regarding the Group's operations amid the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mainland China (the ''Outbreak'').

The Group has adopted stringent measures in response to the Outbreak. An epidemic response committee was established by the executive Directors and senior management of the Group to closely monitor the development of the Outbreak and centralize the decision-making for immediate responses and executions with an aim to minimize the impact of the Outbreak on the Group's operations.

The Chinese government has implemented various emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Among others, the resumption of the operations of factories, offices and stores in Mainland China has been delayed, which has caused general disruptions in the supply chain and production. Facing the current headwinds in the industry, the Group's recent orders and replenishments from its distributors have also inevitably been affected. While it is contemplated that the Outbreak will adversely affect the Group's financial performance in the first half of 2020, it is impracticable to gauge the extent of the impact which would depend on how efficiently the Outbreak could be controlled. Nevertheless, the Group is proactively diverging its sales to its e-commerce platforms and executing various cost control measures to alleviate the impact of the Outbreak. The signs of recovery are expected to gradually emerge in the second half of 2020.