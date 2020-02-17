Xtep International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Xtep's branded offline stores, in-house production facilities and offices have partially resumed operations since 10 February 2020. Yet, part of the in-house productions are still suffering interruptions as the employees are unable to return to the factories under the precautionary measures imposed by the Chinese government and the suspension of public transportations. The Group is working closely with its suppliers and OEM manufacturers to reduce the impact of the Outbreak on its supply chain. The Group expects that the interrupted production lines and all offline stores (except for the stores located in the Hubei province) will resume normal operations by the end of February 2020. To comply with the guidelines and regulations announced by the Chinese government, the Group has implemented rigorous precautionary measures in its workplaces. Discussions and meetings are conducted through video conferences to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Furthermore, as a socially responsible corporation, the Group is committed to supporting the fight against the Outbreak. In February 2020, the Group donated RMB20 million worth of winter outfits and highly breathable clothing to the medical crews in Hubei province.
Looking ahead, the Group believes that the Outbreak will further increase the health awareness levels among Chinese people and the Group remains confident in its long- term business development and the prospect of the sportswear industry. At the same time, the Group believes that the consolidation in the sportswear market is likely to intensify in the aftermath of the Outbreak. The Group is confident that it is well- placed to overcome current situation backed by its solid foundation and strong net cash positions.
To foster timely communications with our stakeholders, particularly the investment community, we will issue further announcement(s) regarding the operational update when appropriate.
The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board of
Xtep International Holdings Limited
Ding Shui Po
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ding Shui Po, Ms. Ding Mei Qing and Mr. Ding Ming Zhong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tan Wee Seng, Dr. Gao Xian Feng and Dr. Bao Ming Xiao.