Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 25, 2020. A total of 32,504,948 common shares representing 69.86% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the AGM.

Appointment of Auditors

RBSM LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at five. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 30,585,933 99.86% 41,930 0.14% James Schweitzer 30,544,933 99.73% 82,930 0.27% James Longshore 30,585,933 99.86% 41,930 0.14% Denis Laviolette 30,498,603 99.58% 129,260 0.42% Hans Morsches 30,585,933 99.86% 41,930 0.14%

Victor Nkansa, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Yves P. Clement, P.Geo.,will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.

Stock Option Matters

The Shareholders also voted 98.15% in favor of the unallocated stock options to acquire common shares under the Company's stock option plan. There are currently 2,426,000 options to acquire 2,426,000 common shares issued and outstanding under the Option Plan, representing 5.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

James Longshore: President and CEO

Telephone: 416 628-2881

E-mail: info@xtragold.com

Website: www.xtragold.com

