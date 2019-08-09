Xtract Resources : Eureka Project Update

Intermittent exploration by previous operators over several decades has generated extensive layers of very useful information, including soil geochemistry, pitting/trenching, ground magnetics, induced polarisation and electromagnetic surveying, structural interpretation, as well as diamond drilling and reverse circulation ('RC') drilling. Xtract has acquired the data and has worked with its technical consultants to review and integrate the various elements in order to assist with early drill target selection.

Of particular interest is a northwest structural corridor with coincident anomalous regional soil geochemistry for copper and gold. The anomaly extends for over 3km, much of it within the Eureka licence, with peak values of 1,315ppm Cu, 540ppb Au located within the area of the shallow Eureka copper pit reported previously.

At Eureka, the study confirms that mineralisation intersected by historic drill holes and partially mined remains open in several directions. In particular the study highlights the potential of the area to the southeast of the pit as well as the depth continuation. Additional drill testing of this zone at more optimal drilling angles, as well as the strike extrapolation of the zone will be a priority for Xtract, once historic drill sites have been accurately surveyed in the field.

A second sub-parallel copper anomaly in soils about 600-700m long occurs at Eureka West, 1km to the southwest of the main Eureka pit. This is likely to be related to the high grade copper-gold mineralisation previously discovered by Xtract at a small informal villager's pit. It seems that limited previous drilling in the area did not test this mineralisation. This is a further priority drill target for the Company.

Apart from these two priority targets, several other geophysical anomalies were highlighted by historic exploration but not followed-up. Xtract proposes to re-visit these to determine if they warrant drill testing.

Further details on Eureka were announced on 5 March 2019 and are available from the Company's website which details the Company's project portfolio, as well as a copy of this announcement: www.xtractresources.com

Qualified Person:

Geological information in this announcement relating to the Licence has been reviewed by Edward (Ed) Slowey, BSc, PGeo, a consultant to Xtract. Mr Slowey is a graduate geologist with more than 40 years' relevant experience in mineral exploration and mining, a founder member of the Institute of Geologists of Ireland and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules. Mr Slowey has reviewed and approved the geological content of this announcement.

Qualified Person:

In accordance with AIM Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009 ("Guidance Note"), Colin Bird, CC.ENG, FIMMM, South African and UK Certified Mine Manager and Director of Xtract Resources plc, with more than 40 years' experience mainly in hard rock mining, is the qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note of the London Stock Exchange, who has reviewed the technical information contained in this press release.