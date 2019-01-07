Xunlei : Onething Technologies to Unveil a New Concept of Phone-Based Shared Computing Smart Device OneThing Cloud Mini at CES 2019

Leading cloud and blockchain innovator Shenzhen Onething Technologies
Co., Ltd. (“Onething Technologies”) today announced that it will unveil
a new concept of shared computing phone-based smart device OneThing
Cloud mini, at CES 2019. The new conceptual product, OneThing Cloud
mini, will be the world’s first phone-based shared computing smart
device. It is designed to aggregate idle computing resources from spare
smartphones and to convert these resources into enterprise-level cloud
services.
With the rapid development of big data, 4K content, AI, VR and other
emerging technologies, the explosive growth of demands for CPUs,
bandwidth, storage and other computing resources has never been seen
before. Meanwhile, the number of redundant mobile phones has been on
dramatic rise. For example, China Mobile forecasted 350 million mobile
phones in China to be replaced or disposed in 2019. Onething
Technologies’ recent market survey showed that 94% of respondents have
more than one phone at home which is often left unused.
Through OneThing Cloud mini, idle bandwidth, CPUs and storage in users’
spare smartphones will be effectively collected and converted into
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Content Delivery Network (CDN), Edge
Storage Service (ESS) and other cloud services for corporates. To
enhance trust and incentives among users and enterprises, blockchain
technology will also be integrated into OneThing Cloud mini as a
bookkeeping system and a reward program.
To learn more about Onething Technologies and its products, please visit
its CES booth at Westgate (Tech East) #1507 from January 8-11, 2019.
About Onething Technologies
Shenzhen Onething Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Onething Technologies”) is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq:XNET) and is a leading
innovator in shared computing and blockchain technology. Onething
Technologies invents shared computing technology which establishes a
distributed network by encouraging millions of personal users to share
idle resources through blockchain-powered sharing economy smart devices.
Through its shared computing platform StellarCloud, Onething
Technologies provides high-quality, cost-effective cloud services and
solutions for corporate clients. Leveraging shared computing platform,
Onething Technologies has established ThunderChain, a high-performance
blockchain operating system that can concurrently process over one
million transaction per second (TPS) and realize confirmation in one
second.
