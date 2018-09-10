Xunlei : Power-bank Sharing Startup Laidian Selects ThunderChain for Blockchain Innovation

Shenzhen Onething Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Onething Technologies”), the
cloud computing subsidiary of Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) and a global
leader in shared computing and blockchain, today announced that Laidian
Technology (“Laidian”) has partnered with Onething Technologies to use
ThunderChain to connect online and offline applications. Laidian is one
of the major Chinese startup companies offering mobile phone power bank
sharing services. It has covered more than 280 cities in China and
served over 100 million customers since it started operations in 2014.
The partnership will cover two phases: in the first stage, consumers
will use LinkToken to redeem power-bank rental services provided by
Laidian; in the second stage, Laidian and Onething Technologies will
work together to develop a decentralized application (DApp) on
ThunderChain to integrate blockchain technology and Laidian’s sharing
services. The DApp will feature an incentive program that involves
consumers, advertisers and Laidian.
Launched by Onething Technologies early this year, ThunderChain is a
high performance blockchain platform which can concurrently conduct over
one million transactions per second (TPS). Based on the proprietary
homogeneous multichain framework, ThunderChain can realize confirmation
and interaction among homogeneous chains and enable multiple
transactions to be executed on different chains in parallel. With
ThunderChain, companies and individual developers can easily create
large-scale blockchain applications featuring trust, openness,
transparency and traceability. In July 2018, Onething Technologies
unveiled ThunderChain File System (TCFS) based on the company’s
proprietary distributed technology and millions of shared computing
nodes.
Mr. Huang Yun, COO of Laidian Technology, commented, "The integration of
our sharing services and blockchain technology helps us enhance customer
experience and explore new business models. We are excited to partner
with Onething Technologies as ThunderChain has demonstrated strong
capabilities in increasing efficiency, improving security and building
trust with end users.”
Mr. Lei Chen, CEO of Xunlei Limited, stated, “Laidian is one of the
leading startups in China and offers convenience services with the
sharing economy concept. This is another great example of how blockchain
is transforming sharing economy with a higher level of trust and a more
efficient incentive mechanism. In addition to the high-performance of
ThunderChain, we can also provide Laidian with strong technical support.
We look forward to supporting more companies and empower individuals and
society with blockchain innovation.”
