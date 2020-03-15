XXL : Authorities to temporarily close down retail trade in Austria

Oslo, Norway, 15 March 2020: Austrian authorities has today, with effect from Monday 16 March 2020, decided to temporarily close down retail trade other than food, pharmacies and other important supply functions in the country as a precautionary measure to contribute to limit the contagion of COVID-19. As a consequence the five XXL stores in Austria will be closed from Monday 16 March 2020. XXL monitors the situation closely and will initiate several actions to reduce costs during this period. XXL Group makes contingency plans for different challenges that may occur related to the COVID-19 situation. For further queries, please contact: Investor Relations Tolle O. R. Grøterud Interim CEO, XXL ASA Tel: +47 90 27 29 59 E-mail:ir@xxlasa.com About XXL ASA XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

