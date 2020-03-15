Log in
XXL ASA    XXL   NO0010716863

XXL ASA

(XXL)
XXL : Authorities to temporarily close down retail trade in Austria

03/15/2020 | 05:52pm EDT
XXL ASA - Authorities to temporarily close down retail trade in Austria
Oslo, Norway, 15 March 2020: Austrian authorities has today, with effect from Monday 16 March 2020, decided to temporarily close down retail trade other than food, pharmacies and other important supply functions in the country as a precautionary measure to contribute to limit the contagion of COVID-19. As a consequence the five XXL stores in Austria will be closed from Monday 16 March 2020. XXL monitors the situation closely and will initiate several actions to reduce costs during this period. XXL Group makes contingency plans for different challenges that may occur related to the COVID-19 situation. For further queries, please contact: Investor Relations Tolle O. R. Grøterud Interim CEO, XXL ASA Tel: +47 90 27 29 59 E-mail:ir@xxlasa.com About XXL ASA XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 21:51:04 UTC
