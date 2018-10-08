Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  XXL ASA    XXL   NO0010716863

XXL ASA (XXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 11:18:31 am
41.8 NOK   -0.48%
10:53aXXL : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2018 results
PU
10:41aXXL ASA : - Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2018 results
AQ
09/26XXL : Flagging i XXL ASA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

XXL : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2018 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Oslo, 8 October 2018 - XXL ASA will release its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday 24 October 2018. The quarterly report and presentation material will be available on www.xxlasa.com from 07:00 CET.

The results will be presented at 08:30 CET by CEO Fredrik Steenbuch and CFO Stein Eriksen. The presentation will take place at our headquarters in Oslo, Strømsveien 245, Alna Senter (entrance on the right side of Maxbo). The presentation will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.xxlasa.com.

You may also follow the presentation live by telephone. Dial-in details: +47 21 56 33 18 (Norway) and +44(0) 20 3003 2666 (International), access code XXL Q3.

If you want to attend the presentation, please register by e-mail to ir@xxlasa.com by 23 October 2018.

A replay will be available on www.xxlasa.com soon after the live presentation.

Subscribe for press releases at http://www.xxlasa.com/investor/subscribe-function/

Best regards

XXL ASA

Tolle Grøterud

Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics and the fastest growing among the major sports retail chains in the World. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XXL ASA
10:53aXXL : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2018 results
PU
10:41aXXL ASA : - Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2018 results
AQ
09/26XXL : Flagging i XXL ASA
AQ
09/14XXL ASA : - End of program to repurchase own shares
AQ
09/14XXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
09/12XXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
09/10XXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
09/07XXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
09/04XXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
08/31XXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 9 847 M
EBIT 2018 633 M
Net income 2018 467 M
Debt 2018 1 726 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 5 842 M
Chart XXL ASA
Duration : Period :
XXL ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XXL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 66,1  NOK
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Fredrik Steenbuch Chief Executive Officer
Øivind Lønnestad Tidemandsen Chairman
Ulf Bjerknes Group Chief Operating Officer
Stein Alexander Eriksen Chief Financial Officer
Espen Terland Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XXL ASA-50.59%713
LUXOTTICA GROUP10.58%31 619
ULTA BEAUTY20.65%16 129
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY17.26%10 676
NEXT18.01%9 784
GRANDVISION-2.70%6 204
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.