XXL : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2018 results

Oslo, 8 October 2018 - XXL ASA will release its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday 24 October 2018. The quarterly report and presentation material will be available on www.xxlasa.com from 07:00 CET.

The results will be presented at 08:30 CET by CEO Fredrik Steenbuch and CFO Stein Eriksen. The presentation will take place at our headquarters in Oslo, Strømsveien 245, Alna Senter (entrance on the right side of Maxbo). The presentation will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.xxlasa.com.

You may also follow the presentation live by telephone. Dial-in details: +47 21 56 33 18 (Norway) and +44(0) 20 3003 2666 (International), access code XXL Q3.

If you want to attend the presentation, please register by e-mail to ir@xxlasa.com by 23 October 2018.

A replay will be available on www.xxlasa.com soon after the live presentation.

About XXL ASA

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics and the fastest growing among the major sports retail chains in the World. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods.