XXL ASA    XXL   NO0010716863

XXL ASA

(XXL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/18 07:59:04 am
4.8 NOK   -8.31%
XXL : New share capital registered
PU
06:25aXXL ASA : - new share capital registered
AQ
XXL : Authorities to temporarily close down retail trade in Austria
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XXL : NEW SHARE CAPITAL REGISTERED

03/18/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Oslo, 18 March 2020, XXL ASA ('XXL' or the 'Company', OSE ticker code 'XXL'):

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by XXL on 24 February 2020 regarding the board of directors' resolution to increase the Company's share capital and the stock exchange announcement made on 11 March 2020, where the Company announced the result of the subsequent offering of 6,666,667 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 15.00 per offer share (the 'Subsequent Offering').

The share capital increase has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret) and the 6,666,667 new shares have been legally and validly issued. Following issuance of the new shares, the share capital of XXL is NOK 68,971,764.4, comprising in total 172,429,411 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.40.

For further queries, please contact:

Tolle O. R. Grøterud

Investor Relations, XXL ASA

Tel: +47 90 27 29 59

E-mail: ir@xxlasa.com

About XXL

XXL is a leading sports retailer with stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It is the largest among the major sports retailers in the Nordics. XXL pursues a broad customer appeal, offering a one stop shop experience with a wide range of products for sports, hunting, skiing, biking and other outdoor activities. XXL's concept is to have the largest stores with the best prices and the widest assortment of products, focusing on branded goods. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

XXL ASA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 11:31:04 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 9 194 M
EBIT 2020 138 M
Net income 2020 -47,7 M
Debt 2020 3 832 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 903 M
Chart XXL ASA
Duration : Period :
XXL ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XXL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,15  NOK
Last Close Price 5,24  NOK
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tolle Olaf Rørvik Grøterud Chief Executive Officer
Hugo Lund Maurstad Chairman
Ulf Bjerknes Group Chief Operating Officer
Stein Alexander Eriksen Chief Financial Officer
Espen Terland Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XXL ASA-68.75%86
ULTA BEAUTY-38.93%8 837
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-24.46%8 278
NEXT-39.07%6 568
GRANDVISION-27.83%5 513
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-30.56%4 612
