Xylem Inc. : Declares Third Quarter Dividend of 26 Cents Per Share

08/13/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.26 per share payable on September 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 27, 2020. Xylem is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 740 M - -
Net income 2020 268 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 442 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,6x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 14 415 M 14 415 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 75,13 $
Last Close Price 80,10 $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markos I. Tambakeras Independent Chairman
E. Mark Rajkowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Flinton CTO, Chief Innovation & Product Management Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XYLEM1.66%14 415
IDEX CORPORATION2.90%13 364
GRACO INC.10.92%9 616
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-35.02%4 209
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.4.96%3 751
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.5.72%2 812
