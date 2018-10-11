Log in
Xylem Inc. : declares fourth quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

10/11/2018

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.21 per share payable on December 7, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2018. Xylem is a leading global water technology company focused on solving the world’s most challenging water issues.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 211 M
EBIT 2018 720 M
Net income 2018 486 M
Debt 2018 1 798 M
Yield 2018 1,13%
P/E ratio 2018 28,14
P/E ratio 2019 23,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 13 367 M
Xylem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends XYLEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 82,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markos I. Tambakeras Independent Chairman
E. Mark Rajkowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar Senior VP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jason M. Chapman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XYLEM5.78%13 367
IDEX CORPORATION8.68%10 998
GRACO INC.-10.06%7 144
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION21.24%6 990
COLFAX CORP-16.83%4 129
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA-1.22%3 259
