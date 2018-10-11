Xylem Inc. : declares fourth quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declared a fourth
quarter dividend of $0.21 per share payable on December 7, 2018 to
shareholders of record as of November 1, 2018. Xylem is a leading global
water technology company focused on solving the world’s most challenging
water issues.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water
challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than
150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
