Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xylem    XYL

XYLEM (XYL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Xylem Inc. : declares third quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:48am CEST

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.21 per share payable on September 20, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2018. Xylem is a leading global water technology company focused on solving the world’s most challenging water issues.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XYLEM
12:48aXYLEM INC. : declares third quarter dividend of 21 cents per share
BU
08/13XYLEM : Electric water pumps type xylem flygt
AQ
07/31XYLEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/31XYLEM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31XYLEM : Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31XYLEM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31XYLEM : reports eight percent increase in organic revenue and orders, and strong..
BU
07/26XYLEM INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/16XYLEM : to release second-quarter 2018 financial results on July 31, 2018
BU
07/13XYLEM : Manchester City Football Club Announces Global Water Partnership with Xy..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Xylem (XYL) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31Xylem, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Xylem beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/10Manchester City partners with Xylem 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 213 M
EBIT 2018 729 M
Net income 2018 499 M
Debt 2018 1 786 M
Yield 2018 1,12%
P/E ratio 2018 28,01
P/E ratio 2019 22,91
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 13 457 M
Chart XYLEM
Duration : Period :
Xylem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 83,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markos I. Tambakeras Independent Chairman
E. Mark Rajkowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar Senior VP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jason M. Chapman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XYLEM8.96%13 457
IDEX CORPORATION15.26%11 664
GRACO INC.0.88%7 694
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION16.97%6 529
COLFAX CORP-21.50%3 896
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA1.68%3 308
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.