Xylem Inc. : to participate in the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), a leading global water technology company
dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues,
announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick
Decker, and Sr. Director of Investor Relations, Matthew Latino will
participate in group discussions at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna
Conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California
on Thursday, September 13, 2018.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water
challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than
150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005885/en/