Xylem : Students from Singapore take top honor at the prestigious Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Team from Japan awarded Diploma of Excellence for their water research project

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, congratulates Caleb Liow Jia Le and Johnny Xiao Hong Yu of Singapore, the winners of the 2018 Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP), the most prestigious international student competition for water-related research. The award was presented during the 22nd SJWP ceremony at the annual World Water Week celebration in Stockholm.

The two students developed a project entitled, “A Novel, Eco-friendly Synthesis of Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) from Durian Rind and Sugarcane Bagasse for Water Filters.” Their study utilized durian rind and a sugarcane bagasse to produce rGO, a material that can effectively purify water. Their innovative model is low-cost and more environmentally friendly than traditional methods of producing rGO.

H. R. H. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden presented the winning students with the top prize of $15,000 and a prize sculpture, and their school, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, will receive a $5,000 grant. Xylem has been the founding global sponsor of the SJWP international competition since its inception 22 years ago. Today, the competition draws entries from students in 32 countries around the world.

“All of the Stockholm Junior Water Prize finalists bring enormous energy and focus to this event along with their innovative ideas,” said Patrick Decker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xylem. “Each year, we are inspired by their impressive work that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, which makes us so proud to support this unique competition. Their drive to solve a water issue that may be close to home or across the globe illustrates that working together, we can overcome these challenges. Supporting their studies, vision and ideas will yield a more sustainable environment for generations to come.”

The Diploma of Excellence was awarded to Tatsuyoshi Odai and Narumi Sakamoto of Japan for their project entitled, “The New Green Revolution: Hybrid System of Phytoremediation and Food Production in Eutrophicated Ponds/Lakes.” Their work focused on developing an integrated system for eutrophication to purify water and produce food by combining plants, nitrifying bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi. This team will receive an award of $3,000.

The international SJWP is presented each year to students between the ages of 15 and 20 for outstanding water-related projects that focus on topics of environmental, scientific, social or technological importance. Winners from 32 countries competed for the international honor in 2018, which was awarded by an international jury of water professionals and scientists.

The prize is administered by the Stockholm International Water Institute.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

